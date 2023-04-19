News & Politics
Premium

Biden DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Inches Closer to Impeachment

By Matt Margolis 4:42 PM on April 19, 2023
Biden DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Inches Closer to Impeachment
AP Photo/Susan Walsh
Matt Margolis
Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.
You can follow Matt on TwitterGETTR, Truth SocialFacebook, MeWe, and Rumble.
News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].
Tags: IMPEACHMENT ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS
Trending
Editor's Choice