Hours Before Decrying 'Horrifying Images,' Mayorkas Was Told CBP Agents Did Not Whip Haitian Migrants

You may recall an incident last year in which Leftists from Biden, all the way down to your neighbor with the “In This House We Believe” sign became absolutely apoplectic over the cruel and sadistic border agents riding down Haitian immigrants and whipping them. Whipping them, I say! Comparisons were even made to antebellum slavery as the Left worked itself into a full-on foaming-at-the-mouth rage.

Except, of course, that wasn’t the case. The agents were using the reins to control the horses and no immigrants were harmed. There even were pictures of immigrant children petting the horses. The truth eventually came out and of course was largely ignored by the media, Democrat politicians, and your neighbor. But as it turned out, the government knew that the allegations were false, but decided to let the narrative take its course.

Hours before DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas took part in a press conference, he was informed that the photographer who took the photos had said that the agents were not whipping the immigrants. Fox News reports that Mayorkas chose to say nothing. He received this information after Biden’s quote: “To see people treated like they did, horses barely running over, people being strapped — it’s outrageous. I promise you, those people will pay. There will be an investigation underway now, and there will be consequences. There will be consequences.”

Mayorkas was sent an email by Marsha Espinosa, an assistant secretary for the DHS public affairs office. The email said that the photographer told El Paso TV station KTSM that “things are not exactly what they seem when it comes to the photos.” The email said that when viewed from a certain angle, someone might think that the agents were whipping the migrants, but in fact, no one was ever whipped. The people who were seen running were trying to get past the agents. Armed with this knowledge, Mayorkas offered this message at the White House press briefing:

One could stretch things a bit and say that Mayorkas didn’t exactly lie. But as Mr. Spock once said, “A lie of omission is still a lie.” And Mayorkas withheld the truth. The question is, why? It is not classified knowledge that the Biden administration and the Left, in general, are pro-unrestrained immigration. Mayorkas could have simply reiterated the usual message while adding that the photos were misconstrued by some people, government officials, and media outlets. But the agenda is more important than the truth, and there was a lot of propaganda gold to be mined in those photos. The situation was just too tasty and useful to pass up the opportunity to exploit it. You can get a lot more media and political mileage out of border patrol agents whipping migrants than you can out of border patrol agents not whipping migrants. Why tell the truth when a lie is so much more useful?

This was not an issue of crossed wires or miscommunication. This was not a mistake. Mayorkas could have put out this fire, but instead purposely chose to fuel it. But don’t worry, I’m sure he had your best interests at heart. After all, what’s one little lie if it achieves some greater good?