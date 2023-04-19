Marjorie Taylor Greene Brutally Embarrasses Eric Swalwell in Hearing

Whew, boy! Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) really laid it on thick and gave Rep. Eric Swalwell a good ol’ fashioned verbal spanking during a hearing on Wednesday. And the Democrats were none too happy about it, I tell ya!

Swalwell was on his high horse, going on and on about how Republicans are a bunch of anti-Semites who hate the police when Greene hit Swalwell where it hurts and observed, “That was quite entertaining from someone that had a sexual relationship with a Chinese spy. And everyone knows it!”

Things got so heated that the committee chair had to step in and decide whether or not to strike Greene’s words from the record, and it just got more hilarious. Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-N.Y.) jumped to help Swalwell save face by having Greene’s remarks stricken from the record. When the Republican chairman asked Goldman exactly what he wanted to be stricken, he played coy and just said “everything” that Greene had said, unwilling to repeat the allegation.

But when pressed further, Goldman was forced to clarify that he said the “accusations of an affair with a Chinese spy, those are engaging in personalities and those words should be taken down, and the gentlelady should not be able to speak anymore in this hearing.”

The chairman wasn’t having any of that nonsense and shut down the idea of banning Greene from speaking for the rest of the hearing. He did, however, ask her if she wanted to take back what she said. But Greene didn’t back down. After a whole bunch of talking, debating, and researching the House rules, the chair ultimately decided to let Greene’s words stand. But not everyone was happy about it. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), who’s famous for his role in the January 6 committee, was straight-up “appalled” by what Greene had accused Swalwell of.

But this is not some wild conspiracy theory cooked up by QAnon or anything like that. Several mainstream media outlets actually reported on the alleged affair when it first came to light, and the alleged affair was used as a pretext to remove Swalwell from the House intelligence committee because of the security risk he posed. “Swalwell can’t get a security clearance in the private sector. I’m not going to give him a government security clearance. Schiff has lied to the American public,” McCarthy said earlier this year. “We will not allow him to be on the Intel Committee either.”

Greene’s comments were ultimately not stricken from the record. And for good measure, I present Swalwell’s infamous MSNBC appearance from a few years back where he apparently broke wind.