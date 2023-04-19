John Fetterman's First Subcommittee Hearing: A Train Wreck in Slow Motion

Senator John Fetterman (D-Pa.) has finally returned to Capitol Hill, having spent most of his tenure as a U.S. senator at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center being treated for clinical depression. Fetterman was discharged on March 31. While it’s good that he’s progressed with mental health issues, we haven’t forgotten about the lingering cognitive impairments that became a major issue of the campaign, as it was clear to anyone that this man wasn’t fit to serve in the U.S. Senate.

His May 2022 stroke left him incapacitated for weeks, and he was lucky to survive. Despite this, he chose to continue campaigning, which could have potentially led to permanent brain damage, according to those close to him. Despite his prolonged period away from the Senate, it doesn’t appear that he’s experienced any improvement in his recovery from his stroke, and that was abundantly clear from watching him chair the Senate Subcommittee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry.

Even the Washington Post couldn’t deny the obvious. “Though his voice stumbled at times while reading from prepared notes, Fetterman appeared in good spirits as he gaveled in a hearing focused on the benefits of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP,” the paper reported. “Republicans have proposed increasing the number of people who must meet work requirements to qualify for SNAP.”

Video from the hearing is difficult to watch. We all know much of these hearings are scripted, but Fetterman sounds like he’s reading from his prepared remarks for the first time and doesn’t seem to understand what he’s saying. I’d feel bad for him if it wasn’t his fault he was in this position in the first place.

John Fetterman chaired a subcommittee hearing today. Here is his opening statement. pic.twitter.com/Y6EHYkhkBZ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 19, 2023

John Fetterman has a staffer holding up his iPad as he talks to people after the hearing ended. CSPAN cut away from that pretty quickly. pic.twitter.com/ujhOxIZuDk — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 19, 2023

At least he wasn’t wearing shorts and a hoodie. But, still, it’s clear that the man is not fit to serve a full six-year term, and he’s now merely serving as a puppet senator. However, he can’t resign now because even though Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-Pa.) would appoint a replacement, a special election would be held in the next statewide election next year—a risky proposition in a year that is likely going to be a good one for Republicans. So,we can expect Democrats to assist Fetterman as he maintains the illusion of being a senator as long as possible—at least until after the 2024 elections are over. Meanwhile, Fetterman’s defenders will boast about how brave Fetterman is, and try to shame those who question his fitness for office.

