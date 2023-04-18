Fetterman Returns to the Senate…Dressed Like a Slob

After undergoing inpatient treatment for clinical depression at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for several weeks, Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), has finally returned to the Senate. He began his treatment in February and was discharged by the end of March. Since being sworn in as a U.S. Senator in January, he’s spent more time indisposed than serving. His absence has contributed to some significant headaches for Senate Democrats, as his and other senators’ absences have made the Democrats’ already slim majority in the upper chamber even smaller.

“I want everyone to know that depression is treatable, and treatment works,” Fetterman said in a statement after his release from Walter Reed last month. “This isn’t about politics — right now there are people who are suffering with depression in red counties and blue counties. If you need help, please get help.”

For our VIP Subscribers: John Fetterman Is Not Brave

Now that he’s back, we’re not only supposed to celebrate his bravery but we’re also supposed to forget all about the fact that he lied during the campaign about his physical and mental well-being, and his fitness to serve in the U.S. Senate.

“It’s great to be back,” he told reporters upon his arrival at the Capitol Monday afternoon. It should surprise no one that he did not answer any questions.

It should also surprise no one that Fetterman’s triumphant return to the U.S. Senate apparently wasn’t enough of a reason for him to dress the part of a U.S. Senator. Rather than donning a suit and tie, Fetterman showed up to the Capitol wearing his signature hoodie and shorts, because apparently, dressing like a slob is his thing.

John Fetterman looks like a slob. What an embarrassment to the United States Senate. pic.twitter.com/61D5nYfmA0 — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) April 18, 2023

It’s disappointing that Sen. Fetterman couldn’t even bother to show a modicum of respect for his position and the dignity it deserves. Pennsylvania voters have been left without full representation in the U.S. Senate for several months now, and it’s frustrating to see him not even attempt to put on a professional appearance as he supposedly resumes work on Capitol Hill.

It’s unclear how the demands of being a legislator will affect Fetterman’s mental health in the future. His struggle to adjust to his role in the Senate, due to the impairments caused by his stroke almost a year ago, is what exacerbated his depression in the first place. One of the challenges he faced was an auditory processing disorder, making it difficult for him to understand and communicate when others spoke. Despite accommodations made in the Senate, he still found it tough to fulfill his duties. Now that he’s back, we have to listen to phony praise of how heroic he is, but it’s all an attempt to shame us from asking tough questions about his ability to serve.

At PJ Media, we remain committed to reporting the truth and asking the tough questions the mainstream media won’t. We’ve never failed to ask uncomfortable questions about Fetterman’s mental health, and we won’t be bullied into silence either. Join us in uncovering the facts by becoming a VIP member today, and take advantage of a 40% discount on a new annual subscription using the promo code SAVEAMERICA.