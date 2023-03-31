Kruiser's 'Worst Week Ever'—John Fetterman and the Death of Sympathy

Sen. John Fetterman’s (D-Pa.) rise to prominence mystifies me perhaps more than anything else I’ve encountered in almost 40 years of political activism. When I first became aware of him as Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor I immediately thought, “Seriously, this guy got elected? To anything?” He seemed a little out there even for the idiot Democrats of the Keystone State.

Fetterman is such an oddity that I sometimes believe that he may be proof that we’re all sims and the intergalactic alien who’s running the program is a friendless psychopath.

Fetterman’s largely absentee tenure thus far in the Senate isn’t a surprise. To most of us, anyway. Everyone in America except John Fetterman and his wife, Jill Biden Jr. knew that he wasn’t healthy enough for the job. His physician knew that too, but lied for the progressive cause.

Matt writes that Fetterman is supposed to get back to the Senate sometime in the middle of next month, which means that he will have missed two out of his first three months on the job.

No, I don’t buy any of those pictures of him working from Walter Reed.

Fetterman makes it nigh on impossible for many of us to feel the slightest bit bad for him. After all, he’s the one who chose not to prioritize his health, not us. It was his wife who decided that her ambition was more important than whether husband lives or dies.

And then there’s the vagueness of his health-related absenteeism.

Fetterman first went to the hospital in early February because he was lightheaded. Lightheadedness is worrisome for most, but probably even more so for a stroke victim. The effort to downplay Fetterman’s episode has always seemed a little…off.

Then there was his quick return to the hospital to be treated for clinical depression.

I want to make clear that I am not at all being dismissive of people who suffer from clinical depression, I simply don’t believe that John Fetterman is one of them.

Yeah, I’ve got my tinfoil hat on here, but every time I’ve donned one in the last three years, I’ve ended up being right.

With the uncomfortable “Sinema majority” that the Democrats have right now, it behooves them to keep Fetterman in place even if he’s not, you know, actually in place. If Fetterman’s lightheadedness really was stroke-related then depression is a great cover-up for his subsequent convalescence. As my friend Stephen Green and I discussed on our recent VIP Gold episode of Five O’Clock Somewhere, depression is not only something we’re not supposed to question, but it’s also not easy to prove that it isn’t happening.

Covering up what’s really going on with Fetterman would require some subterfuge from the physicians involved, of course. As long as President LOLEightyonemillion’s doctor keeps insisting that Joe is all there and fit to serve my faith in physicians on the government payroll will be nonexistent.

In the end, it’s difficult to muster any sympathy for Fetterman because he insists on jeopardizing his well-being in order to participate in the political destruction of the United States of America. It’s also quite obvious that his wife and the rest of the Democrats don’t care about his health either.

Fetterman and Mrs. Fetterman-Jill Biden Jr. are, simply put, unlikeable and unsympathetic characters. I am not by nature someone who is insensitive to the suffering of others. I sincerely hope that Fetterman recovers from whatever it is that’s truly been ailing him.

I’m just tired of being lied to.

