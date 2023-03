“Five O’Clock Somewhere” is the answer to the question: What are the Stephens doing today? The same thing we do every Monday, Thursday, and Friday, and that’s share the latest news, culture, obscure pop culture, popular pop culture, and oftentimes strong drink with out growing family of VIP Gold members.

See you then — can’t wait!

P.S. If you aren’t already a VIP Gold supporter, what are you waiting for?