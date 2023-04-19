Did Fauci Know COVID-19 Had Leaked When He Called for ‘Disruptive’ mRNA Vaccine Approach?

When Dr. Fauci insisted “disruptive” action was necessary to impress people with the importance of rapid mRNA vaccine production for influenza in October 2019, had COVID-19 already leaked from a lab? And did Fauci know about that leak?

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) is a physician who is the Ranking Member of the Primary Health and Retirement Security subcommittee of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. He released the “bombshell” COVID-19 origins report on April 17 after two years of work. Marshall’s press release on the report, which provided evidence to support the lab leak theory of COVID’s origins, included a quote from the senator. “A preponderance of evidence in this report suggests there were two separate unintentional lab leaks dating back to fall of 2019 in Wuhan, China with significant evidence supporting that COVID-19 was a lab-created and altered virus,” Marshall stated. “This report also concludes that the CCP [Chinese Communist Party] was responding to the coronavirus months before the rest of the world was even aware of its existence, yet China failed to inform the global community of the unfolding disaster.”

But, according to Just the News, Marshall got more specific in a statement to reporters before his report’s release. “The possibility of a lab leak in the September-October [2019] time frame, even as early as July or August, was followed by vaccine development in November 2019. And then another lab leak seems to be the most sensible explanation in this retrospective review,” the senator said.

Related: A Senate Report Reveals New Details About Possible COVID Lab Leak Theory

Based on that statement, COVID-19 could have initially leaked as early as July, and likely by October. This makes a statement by then-NIAID director Dr. Anthony Fauci in October 2019 particularly interesting. After all, Fauci is implicated in the funding of Wuhan gain-of-function research by NIAID’s parent NIH through the EcoHealth Alliance (which Fauci initially denied). If there were any American bureaucrat potentially to know about COVID-19’s existence before the rest of the world, it would be Fauci. And at a Milken Institute Summit panel in October 2019, Fauci indicated he wanted a system-shattering approach to allow for much faster development of vaccines, particularly mRNA vaccines.

When I reported on the Summit panel back in October 2021 for The Rogue Review, I was struck by the statements of several panelists. The topic was the “quest for a universal flu vaccine.” “Why don’t we blow the system up?” exclaimed the moderator Michael Specter, staff writer for The New Yorker. “I mean, obviously we can’t just turn off the spigot on the system we have, and then say, hey, everyone in the world should get this new vaccine we haven’t given to anyone yet.” And yet, as we now know, that is exactly what governments and experts did with COVID-19. Specter later suggested that if the 2009 pandemic had been deadlier, it would have been “better,” because it would have spurred change.

Fauci later described what he saw as the “critical challenge” with vaccine progress, which was that it takes years and many tests for effectiveness and safety. Government funding excites people about otherwise uninteresting research, Fauci said, chuckling. Sort of like how the government spent billions buying up the COVID-19 vaccines, perhaps?

But most revealing was Fauci’s comment about the frustration of people not treating influenza seriously enough because most people recover from it. “There isn’t anybody that’s afraid of influenza,” Fauci said. But it was sure a success, making people afraid of influenza-like COVID-19. At that 2019 Summit panel, Fauci had his personal solution: “It’s difficult to change that unless you do it from within and say, ‘I don’t care what your perception is, we’re going to address the problem, in a disruptive way, and in an iterative way,’ because you do need both.”

Dr. Fauci advocates a “disruptive” approach to making people more afraid of influenza and eager for vaccines, Oct. 2019 pic.twitter.com/tSrF3B0Hjp — Catherine Salgado (@CatSalgado32) April 19, 2023

Then-FDA bureaucrat Dr. Rick Bright, who has proudly boasted of his efforts to prevent effective therapeutics for COVID-19 from reaching the American people, also made an interesting comment at the Summit. “A mediocre and fast vaccine is even better than a mediocre and slow vaccine,” he said. Bright subsequently predicted a “novel avian virus” could occur soon “in China” to spur a future of rapidly-produced mRNA vaccines for flu viruses.

Remember when @RickABright said in October 2019 that a novel virus from China could spur much faster mRNA vaccine development? pic.twitter.com/61oChQiC2W — Catherine Salgado (@CatSalgado32) April 19, 2023

Based on what Marshall said, COVID-19 had already leaked by the time Bright made that prediction. Even if Bright didn’t know that, governments and Pharma companies did use the novel flu-like virus from China to speed up vaccine production exponentially. In light of Marshall’s new information about COVID-19’s origins, the statements of Fauci, Specter, and Bright at the Milken Institute Summit are eerily prophetic. It would be wonderful if there were a Congressional investigation into how much Fauci knew in October 2019, and whether that had anything to do with his statements at the October 2019 Summit.