The Kruiser Kabana Episode 216: Kira Davis and I Discuss Conservative Weakness in the Culture Wars

Kira and I have been good friends for over a decade now. When we first met, we bonded over two things: the need for conservatives to fight harder in the culture wars (we were hanging around Andrew Breitbart a lot then) and our frustration with our conservative friends who proudly proclaimed their ignorance of pop culture.
Lo these many years later, we’re still frustrated. In this episode we discuss how simple it is to know what is going on without having to wallow in the muck.
We also explain why it’s important to have at least a passing knowledge of what’s happening in the culture now more than ever. It’s a tough love episode, and both of us expect some blowback. That doesn’t bother either of us.
Because we know we’re right.
Enjoy!
