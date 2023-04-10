The Morning Briefing: Blood On Biden's Hands From Afghanistan Withdrawal Can't Be Washed Away

Top O’ the Briefing

From 2009 to 2017, when Barack Obama was running roughshod over norms and freedoms, I hoped that I’d seen the worst that the Democrats had to offer.

Hey, even I have bouts of optimism.

The most maddening aspect of the Obama years was that any criticism of His High Holiness the Lightbringer was immediately met with diaper-wetting and shrieks of “RAAAAAAACISM!” from his sycophants. When the Obama faithful knew that blame absolutely had to be assigned and a scapegoat more tangible than racism was needed, the default was to blame George W. Bush for everything. The Democrats quickly went from insisting that W. was one of the most incompetent dullards to hold the presidency to claiming that he was so powerful that he cast his sinister shadow over everything Obama did.

Now that Obama’s court jester idiot vice president is stinking up the Oval Office, we’re seeing some of that playbook being used again. Biden obviously can’t play the race card, but the predecessor card is still available to him and the evil cabal that runs his pudding brain. Most recently, Team Joe played it while doing an internal review of its bloody nightmare of a withdrawal from Afghanistan, which Rick wrote about:

A 12-page summary of the review was published on Thursday absolving the Biden administration and Biden himself of any mistakes or wrongdoing. “President Biden’s choices for how to execute a withdrawal from Afghanistan were severely constrained by conditions created by his predecessor,” the White House summary states. It continued, “the Taliban were in the strongest military position that they had been in since 2001, controlling or contesting nearly half of the country.” In a stinging editorial calling the report out for its glossing over Biden’s failures, the Wall Street Journal editorial board pointed out that Trump wanted to withdraw from Afghanistan but didn’t trust the Taliban.

The Biden lackeys in the federal government are beyond disgusting for trying to pull a Pontius Pilate here — they’re just plain evil.

“Hey, sorry about all of the dead and subjugated people but ORANGE MAN BAD.”

The facts about how Trump was actually approaching the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan mean nothing at all to those who are participating in the mass delusion about Joe Biden being functional and competent. They’re not only blinded by rage when it comes to all things Trump, they’re hampered by the complete abandonment of intellect that’s required to vote Democrat.

The political machinery required to keep the mass delusion going relies on creative fiction and the gullibility of its electorate. The fervent hope is that if they keep saying that Biden is brilliant and blameless, no one will notice the kid in the crowd shouting that the emperor isn’t wearing any clothes.

Even with the help of the propagandist media and prevaricating academics, the overwhelming brain-dead incompetence of Joseph Robinette Biden can’t be covered up, especially when it comes to the horror of the withdrawal from Afghanistan that he oversaw. Donald Trump isn’t responsible for the daddy issues that keep making Biden and the other Democrats do things that are detrimental to freedom and the well-being of American citizens.

The Wall Street Journal article that Rick cites says that President LOLEightyonemillion “ran on being the adult in the White House.”

Adults take responsibility for their failures.

Let’s hope that we have some back in charge soon.

