Sunday Thoughts: History's Ultimate Defining Moment

Today’s the day that most Christians celebrate the most important event in human history (although I know others will commemorate it next Sunday).

After the Sabbath, at dawn on the first day of the week, Mary Magdalene and the other Mary went to look at the tomb. There was a violent earthquake, for an angel of the Lord came down from heaven and, going to the tomb, rolled back the stone and sat on it. His appearance was like lightning, and his clothes were white as snow. The guards were so afraid of him that they shook and became like dead men. The angel said to the women, “Do not be afraid, for I know that you are looking for Jesus, who was crucified. He is not here; he has risen, just as he said. Come and see the place where he lay. Then go quickly and tell his disciples: ‘He has risen from the dead and is going ahead of you into Galilee. There you will see him.’ Now I have told you.” So the women hurried away from the tomb, afraid yet filled with joy, and ran to tell his disciples. Suddenly Jesus met them. “Greetings,” he said. They came to him, clasped his feet and worshiped him. Then Jesus said to them, “Do not be afraid. Go and tell my brothers to go to Galilee; there they will see me.” Matthew 28:1-10 (NIV) So Peter and the other disciple started for the tomb. Both were running, but the other disciple outran Peter and reached the tomb first. He bent over and looked in at the strips of linen lying there but did not go in. Then Simon Peter came along behind him and went straight into the tomb. He saw the strips of linen lying there, as well as the cloth that had been wrapped around Jesus’ head. The cloth was still lying in its place, separate from the linen. Finally the other disciple, who had reached the tomb first, also went inside. He saw and believed. John 20:3-8 (NIV)

We obviously don’t know the exact date of Jesus’ resurrection, but Dr. Jeremiah Johnston writes that “Dating based between Caiaphas’s removal from office as high priest (AD 36), Pilate’s governorship (AD 26–36), as well as on the annual Jewish Passover (Jewish month of Nisan) provides a solid evidential basis to peg the crucifixion and resurrection on April 7–9, AD 30 (April 3–5, AD 33, are alternative dates).” That means we could be celebrating the resurrection on the actual weekend it took place — but we just don’t know for sure.

People often talk about the defining moments in their lives. I don’t remember the exact date I came to faith in Jesus, but I distinctly remember that I was baptized on June 13, 1980, so it had to have been shortly before that.

I became a Christian at an early age, and it was a decision that just made sense in my little rational mind. I don’t have a dramatic conversion story like some people do, but — to borrow the old cliché — it was the best decision I ever made. Needless to say, my coming to faith in Jesus was a defining moment in my life.

But the ultimate defining moment in history was the initial act that made it possible for me and others to have faith in Jesus.

Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! In his great mercy he has given us new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, 4 and into an inheritance that can never perish, spoil or fade. 1 Peter 1:3-4a (NIV)

Regardless of whether historians believe that Jesus was actually the Son of God, scholars believe that the majority of the events of the Easter narrative actually took place. So it’s no exaggeration to refer to the resurrection as a defining moment in history.

Let’s rejoice today in history’s ultimate defining moment. He is risen indeed!