Stacey Abrams Has a New Gig (and Thank God It's Not in Georgia)

Everybody’s favorite pretend governor Stacey Abrams (D-Two-Time Loser) has finally taken a new job after her disastrous loss to Gov. Brian Kemp (R-Ga.) in November.

Luckily for those of us in the Peach State, Stacey’s new gig isn’t in Georgia; it’s in Washington, D.C. And before you worry that the Biden administration has allowed Abrams to shape policy in any way, the wouldn’t-be governor has taken a position in academia as the first Ronald W. Walters Endowed Chair for Race and Black Politics at Howard University.

The university’s flowery statement — referring to “Stacey Abrams, Esq.” — overdramatically describes what Abrams’ job entails.

In this role, Abrams will foster interdisciplinary collaborations across the University on critical issues of race and Black politics, especially those issues that affect Americans of the African diaspora. The chair will inspire research and encourage broad discussions of scholarship for real-world solutions to complex, seemingly insoluble societal problems that adversely affect African diasporic communities and other vulnerable populations. Finally, as the inaugural chair, Abrams will lead a vibrant Ronald W. Walters Speakers Series with invited guests on a range of topics representing diverse perspectives.

Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick has an inflated sense of what Abrams brings to the table.

“Stacey Abrams has proven herself an essential voice and eager participant in protecting American democracy — not just for certain populations, but for everyone with the fundamental right to make their voices heard,” he said, presumably with a straight face. He also highlighted how students will benefit from “dialogue with a contemporary candidate whose work has directly influenced today’s political landscape.” There’s no word on how Abrams’ experience losing two high-profile races will help the students at Howard.

“Stacey Abrams is a respected voice in American politics, known for her advocacy for voting rights, criminal justice reform, environmental justice, and economic empowerment for marginalized communities,” said Howard University Provost and Chief Academic Officer Anthony K. Wutoh. Interestingly enough, after Abrams lost Georgia’s governorship in 2018, the Republican-led state enacted voter integrity measures that have increased turnout, including among minorities.

Abrams, on the other hand, led the charge to drum Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game out of Atlanta based on a specious claim that Georgia was suppressing the vote — a fact that USA Today helped her cover up — which led to the opposite of “economic empowerment,” taking tens of millions of dollars from small businesses in Georgia, many of them minority-owned. I’ve never heard Abrams talk about criminal justice reform, and I don’t know what “environmental justice” is even supposed to be.

“I am honored to serve as the inaugural Ronald W. Walters Endowed Chair for Race and Black Politics, having had the privilege of knowing and learning from Dr. Walters,” Abrams said in the statement. “We are at an inflection point for American and international democracy, and I look forward to engaging Howard University’s extraordinary students in a conversation about where they can influence, shape and direct the critical public policy decisions we face.”

I really do wish Stacey Abrams the best in this new job, but I also hope that it’s so successful that she stays at Howard and never tries to run for office again. Wouldn’t that be a win-win for all of us?

