Glory Be! Pelosi Pounded by NYC Hecklers "Sad, Old Drunk"

Former House Eyeball Licker Nancy Pelosi probably thought she was secure and sheltered giving a talk in the liberal toilet known as New York City Moscow on the Hudson. The Big Apple hasn’t seen an actual patriot since George Washington and his men stumbled out of Fraunces Tavern on September 15, 1787, so who could blame her for thinking she was in a safe space?

Things That are easier to find in NYC than an American Flag

a rat enjoying an entire slice of Famous Ray’s pizza as it waits for the “A” train

a cockroach taking a smoke break

a lemon with half a human brain

Pelosi was sharing a stage with legendary financial polymath Paul Krugman when a well-synchronized heckle onslaught began.

“You know Pelosi, that’s a very good place for you, in the depths of hell,” a well-informed man yelled. “Because for some reason, you had a very bad obsession of getting us into war.”

Pelosi motioned for the smartest man in the room to sit down as quislings and lickspittles began to boo, but our first hero would not be thwarted.

“Hey, why is it that you did not admit that there were no WMDs in Iraq,” then continued as security whisked him away and at least one person called him an “a**h***. “You lied us into a war in Iraq. You got us to invade Afghanistan. Now over 90% of those people are impoverished and are dying. Why don’t you tell the truth about Nordstream?”

Unsurprisingly, a woman can be seen wearing one of those quasi-useless, blue, Fauci face diapers.

FACT-O-RAMA! The blue, procedural mask – 1.5 billion of which now litter our planet – is only 38.5% effective against China’s Bat-stew flu, as per the EPA.

As soon as our first hero is booted, a second capeless crusader goes on the attack with vim and vigor that would make Alex “pimp on a blimp” Stein proud:

Hey congresswoman. I came to see a warmonger, but you’re a sad old drunk! What happened? When you went to Taiwan, were you looking for Ukraine? Did we blow up the Nordstream on accident or on purpose? “Did you know about that? Aren’t you supposed to be part of the indictment tomorrow? You’re a war criminal by definition, Ms. Pelosi. You got some nerve. You G*d d*amnwar criminal! How many people have died in your f***ing name? How many people have died because of Iraq? All of you forgot about Iraq? Iran? Lybia? Syria?

At this point in the video, we can see there are far more pigeonhearted Fauci flunkies wearing masks than first suspected. A true sign of cowardly, liberal fervency.

A third American stood up and went at Pelosi with a somewhat boring broadside regarding banking issues.

“Dodd-Frank was always never going to work. If you don’t deal with the $600 trillion in derivatives, then there’s no chance for this economy,” our third paladin chimes in as security pounces amid a chorus of boos. “Don’t you see it all failed? None of it worked. None of it worked. We need Glass-Steagle.”

Just as we think the battle is over, a fourth man launches his verbal jabs at Pelosi.

“And then you land your plane in Taiwan. We wanna war with China at the same time,” the man explains as the crowd seems to grow weary of jeering. “We all wanna have nuclear bombs dropped on our heads. We live in Manhattan. By the way, Lyndon LaRouche is back in a big way and I’m here on behalf of everybody who loves peace and not war with Russia and war with China, and a new hot war with the East.”

Ok, I was on their side until the Lyndon LaRouche line.

This delicious attack – made even sweeter because it takes place in a Marxist safe space – isn’t the first commie-bopping to happen around New York City.

The Modern Gomorrah’s favorite fishwife – AOC – has had a rough go of it lately as well.

The Maoist monarch was verbally assaulted twice in Queens.

Watch a desperate AOC try everything to regain order – including breaking into a fake, embarrassing Boricua accent – all for naught.

AOC is melting down at a town hall in Queens after protesters heckled her for half an hour. "There are only two f–king genders" yelled one protester.pic.twitter.com/bj6s2MByDa — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 20, 2022

The beauty of the Pelosi heckling is that it comes from the left. When legacy Democrats aren’t safe in New York City and are chewed up by their minions, I can’t help but engage in self-flagellation with a Buford Pusser-sized giggle stick.

Let freedom of speech ring!

PS: That face you make when you realize your political adversaries would rather heckle than date you.