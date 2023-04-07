Violent Transgenderism Is a Real Problem

On Thursday, less than two weeks after a transgender-identifying female shot and killed six people, including three children, at a Christian elementary school near Nashville, Tenn., a 19-year-old male who identifies as a woman in Colorado Springs, Colo., was arrested after threatening shoot up local schools.

Though it’s taboo to say it, there is a growing threat of violent transgenderism. Transgender-identifying people are committing acts of violence, and are justifying their actions because their identity isn’t being affirmed.

In 2016, a teenage boy who identified as a girl killed his parents. He claimed they didn’t support his transitioning, though that was disputed by his brother.

In 2019, two teenagers, one boy and a girl who was in the process of transitioning, shot up a STEM school in Highlands Ranch, Colo., just outside of Denver. The shooting left one student dead and eight others injured. There may have been more casualties had it not been for one brave student who charged at one of the shooters. The shooting was planned as “revenge” against students who allegedly bullied her for being transgender.

I recently calculated that transgender people are nearly five times as likely to be mass shooters as non-transgender people. And that’s before we even consider the question as to whether the “gender identity” of every mass shooter in the incidents cataloged is even known.

After the Nashville shooting, the media quickly intervened to push the narrative that the transgender shooter was compelled to resort to violence due to a lack of support for her gender identity from her family. This may be the reason why transgender individuals who commit acts of violence often offer this justification. In their minds, they have the moral high ground.

Related: The Morning Briefing: A Lot of the Trans Folks Are Self-Identifying as Violent Now

What is driving this violence? Well, there are countless stories published over the years claiming that transgender people are disproportionately targeted for violence. In 2015, TIME magazine published an article claiming that “transgender people are being murdered at a historic rate.” At the time the story was published, there had been 15 such murders that year. LGBTQ activists have been alleging a so-called “trans genocide” for years, but there is zero evidence of it. In fact, according to government data, individuals who identify as transgender are less likely to be victims of homicide compared to those who do not identify as transgender.

In 2017, Wilfred Reilly, an associate professor at Kentucky State University, discovered that the homicide death rate for transgender individuals was approximately 1.48 per 100,000, which is less than a third of the overall murder rate of about 5 per 100,000. Moreover, this rate was significantly lower than that of men in general (6.68) and black people (18.8).

“All of these large groups — blacks, poor whites, Latinos, men — have a murder rate that’s an order of magnitude higher than the transgender murder rate. That’s what I found,” Reilly told The Washington Times. “The transgender murder rate seems to be remarkably low.”

This hasn’t changed significantly since 2017. According to the gay rights group the Human Rights Campaign, there were at least 32 transgender and “gender non-conforming” people who were murdered in 2022. That’s out of an estimated 1.6 million people who identify as transgender, according to UCLA’s Williams Institute, which puts the homicide death rate for transgender people at 2 per 100,000. Still well below the average overall murder rate.

The link between transgenderism and underlying mental illness is extensively documented. As such, the dangerous “trans genocide” narrative is bound to fuel further violence from the transgender community, despite its blatant falsehood.