The Morning Briefing: A Lot of the Trans Folks Are Self-Identifying as Violent Now

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Wellcott was convinced that, had Dante lived and written in present times the Ninth Circle of Hell would have been filled with people who took their shoes off on airplanes.

Examples of the fact that Right and Left America are inhabiting different worlds are easy to come by here 2023 America. The gender-bending trans activists have drawn one of the sharpest dividing lines yet.

Leftists would have us believe that trans people are the most oppressed and at-risk members of the LGBQTWXYZ crowd. They live in constant fear of laws that mean Republican state legislatures pass which prevent them from having a genital mutilation free-for-all involving all of the nine-year-olds in America.

Here in reality, these poor, put upon dears are fronted by raving lunatics who are now hunting down children.

Not only is the trans crowd not keeping a low profile after one of their own slaughtered six people less than two weeks ago, but they’re also being pretty clear that there’s more where that came from.

We’ll begin with a story that Robert wrote yesterday:

William Whitworth, a 19-year-old male who claims to be female and goes by the name “Lilly,” has been arrested in Colorado Springs, Colo., after threatening various local schools. Whitworth has been charged with two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, as well as criminal mischief, menacing, and more. His case, following so soon after Audrey Hale, a woman claiming to be male, murdered six people at a Christian school in Nashville, once again raises the question: wouldn’t we be better off treating this “transgender” business as mental illness rather than coddling and celebrating people who suffer from these delusions?

That’s a very valid question that Robert asks at the end there. Leftists insist that transgender people are mentally healthy, but the people in question are acting more and more bat**** every day. If you are of the opinion that homicidal urges are a sign of mental instability, that is.

After the Left began fast-tracking the secular canonization process for the trans Nashville murderer the number of “victims” dreaming of going out in a blaze of glory had to have greatly increased.

When out in groups, the pro-trans crowd has been getting a little insurrection-y of late.

This is from Matt:

The mainstream media refused to cover them, but pro-transgender protestors stormed into Capitol buildings in four different states last week, creating disturbances in legislative chambers. In two of the states, the protests led to disruptions in ongoing legislative sessions. As you can recall, this kind of behavior was previously labeled as an insurrection by the media.

I eagerly await statements of condemnation of these incidents from Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

I mentioned at the top that the Left has drawn a dividing line. One of the main reasons to do that is to establish the opposition as people it’s OK to hate.

American leftists are the people who pioneered the theory that rhetoric directly leads to violent behavior. If so, their nonsensical caterwauling about anti-grooming bills “taking away rights” from transgender people is obviously working.

Hey lefties, I’m just using your rules here.

We began and are now ending this week discussing the growing powder keg that is the T portion of the LGBQT crowd in America. The cis leftist power players will continue to egg the trans people on to get them to snap and do their dirty work for them. Progressives are extraordinarily adept at preying on the emotionally unstable and vulnerable. It’s their lifeblood.

It’s not a very sustainable model. Unfortunately, it can work for quite a long time.

Before I go I’d like to give a shout to the people who commented or sent emails on how to gird my loins. You guys (offensive, probably) are the best.

The Mailbag of Magnificence

Let’s start with this from Tom:

Buitengebieden had his account suspended. Musk!

For those who aren’t aware, that’s the account I use for most of the content for “Everything Isn’t Awful.” Luckily, it was only down for a day. Twitter is trying to clean up a lot of the bad accounts and some of the good ones are getting caught up in it. All of the art accounts I use for “Kabana Gallery” have been locked for a few days, but there’s still content available. I hope that gets resolved soon.

Laura writes:

Dear Kaptain Kruiser,

What’s the over/under on “banana republic” being declared racist? Or did I miss it already?

Asking for me because I don’t yet have a gambling addiction but I feel like I should develop one. You know, just to make things interesting.

Excellent question, Laura. I feel that since every conservative writer I know has used the term at some point in the last two weeks that it’s automatically granted the RAAAAAAAAAAAAAAACIST designation. Democrats are lazy, so they probably have a system like that in place.

As for the gambling addiction, you should get to work on that. We’ll probably be making up a lot of gambling games when we’re moved to the gulag.

This is from Val:

Dear Kruiser,

Regarding your post on Tuesday, “The potential replacements for Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket are some of the most pathetic mediocrities in the history of American politics”,

you named three of them, but you left out Gavin Newsome, (knew some what?).

Also, it would be very timely for the antichrist to step up and take reins to deliver the democraps, and so many in this country and the world, to hell.

Praise be to GOD that He has let us know how all of this is going to end for all of us humans! Like His Son Jesus said, “It is finished! ” (John 19:30)

Thanks for listening. Love your work.

Thank YOU. I left out a lot of people. Honestly, Newsom has such a gravy train going in California that he’d be an idiot to give it up before his final term is done. Also, I still say that he can’t be in the mix as long as Kamala Harris is still around. The Dems can’t trade the HISTORIC FIRST Black woman for a white dude from her home state.

Miles to go before I sleep, so we’ll finish with this from friend of the Briefing Brice (the subject line on this email was “Best Line Ever”):

“If this guy has to leave the White House more than 10 times between August and November of next year, he might be sapped of the will to sniff young children.”

Brilliant observation and his behavior is further proof MTG accurately portrayed the Democrat Party as the party of pedophilia on “60 Minutes”.

Thanks. I often wonder if people are appreciating gems like that. And Notorious MTG is my congressional ride or die.

I’m always appreciative of the correspondence. Ask me anything!

