A Crazy Mixup Makes One Man's Masters Dreams Come True

There’s no better springtime tradition in the South than the Masters. It’s an immense privilege to attend the tournament in Augusta, Ga., and I can attest to the fact that if you get to visit, it’s an unforgettable experience.

It’s an even bigger privilege to receive an invitation to play at the Masters — especially if you’re not a professional golfer. Just ask Scott Stallings.

Stallings, a realtor from Atlanta, shares a name with professional golfer Scott Stallings. He’s been aware of the golfer who shares his name for a few years now.

“It was probably five or six years ago when I saw him on TV and realized wow there’s another guy that has my name playing golf. So every time I saw him playing on TV I’d take a picture and post it on Facebook,” said Stallings to WSB Radio.

The realtor Stallings has been trying to get Masters tickets for 15 years now, while the golfer Stallings was hoping to receive an invitation to play at the Masters for the first time since 2014.

To make things even more fun, both Scott Stallings are married to women named Jennifer. What are the chances?

Imagine the excitement when Stallings (the realtor) received some mail from Augusta National on New Year’s Eve. Instead of tickets, he received an invitation to play.

“Just the excitement of receiving anything from Augusta National, and then, you know, kind of hearing the back and forth of him thinking that was his tickets and it was a ticket, just the different kind of golden ticket,” Stallings (the golfer) told WSB.

Stallings the realtor returned Stallings the golfer’s invitation, so Stallings the golfer decided to reward Stallings the realtor for his honesty with a pair of tickets — along with a little something extra.

“We just thought he was going to give us tickets and that would be the end of it,” the realtor said, but when the delivery arrived, it was even more special. The delivery driver “brings us this brown wrapped package. Turns out, he framed the invitation and signed it, ‘From one Scott Stallings to the next.’ I can’t believe it. It’s amazing. I said, ‘You can’t part with the invitation.’ He said, ‘It’s done its job.’”

When WSB asked Stallings (the realtor) who he thinks will win this year’s tournament, he said, “Scott Stallings, I just have a feeling.” Wouldn’t it be a heck of a story if he did win?

