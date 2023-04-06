Forget 'Defund the Police.' How About No Police, No Prisons, and No Jail Time for Murder?

It isn’t that Black Lives Matter and anti-police activist Chas Moore is insane. The Austin, Texas native shows no outward signs of mental illness. And it’s difficult to determine if the activist isn’t playing a joke on whitey when he says that there shouldn’t be any prisons — or police.

“Someone breaks into my home; I call the police, and then what?” he asked. “Even if they find the person, now the person goes to jail. We didn’t really fix anything. We punished this person in a way that’s not really helpful.”

“Let’s work out a deal to where I can still hold you accountable. I would actually say instead of sending her to jail, let’s say she pays me back by cleaning my house for the next six weeks.”

We may not have “fixed” the criminal, but putting him in jail will take him off the streets for a while and prevent the criminal from victimizing someone else.

So the person who breaks in and robs a homeowner will then be allowed to avoid jail by going back to that same home and “cleaning” it? Sheesh.

But what about murder? Surely someone who kills another human being needs to go to jail.

Nope.

“If someone went into my grandma’s house with a f—ing shotgun and blew her brains out, I’m going to be sad, I’m going to go through the whole f—ing array of human emotions, but at some point, if I’m able to really sit with that, there’s no level or retribution that’s going to make me feel any type of way,” he stated.

“What do I actually gain by having this person held accountable in a system like jail or prison?”

New York Post:

Despite holding views outside of the mainstream, Moore has gone largely unchecked in the liberal Texas capital, according to moderate Democratic activist Cleo Petricek, who was once part of Moore’s group until she realized they were trying to defund police — not just hold bad cops accountable. “That is what is ruling the day here in Austin,” Petricek said in an interview with The Post. “It makes me so mad that somebody like that, with that type of mentality, has the ear of the mayor. It scares me.” The day Moore spoke to The Post, he said he had left a meeting at City Hall with the city manager. The city’s leadership had arranged the face-to-face to explain what role state troopers from the Department of Public Safety would play as they patrol Austin streets.

The reason that state troopers are needed to patrol Austin city streets is that the city’s police force has seen a wave of resignations — 358 officers have resigned in the last two years. The troopers are needed to keep order.

This was made manifest last February when chaos reigned in the streets of Austin. Hundreds of people took over several intersections for drag racing, doing donuts, and vandalizing cars.

It was a scene out of medieval Europe and foretells the future in the America Mr. Moore wants to create.