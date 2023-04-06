Lutheran Pastor Likens Nashville Shooter Who Killed Six Christians to Jesus

After Audrey Hale, a woman who thought she was a man, murdered six people at a Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., Leftists hastened to tell us how victimized and marginalized people who are deluded or confused about their gender really are. It would have been easy to get the impression that a Christian had just murdered six “transgender” people rather than the other way around. But no Leftist went as far as Micah Louwagie, the pastor of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Fargo, N.D., who preached a sermon on Sunday likening Audrey Hale to no less a figure than Jesus Christ.

In understanding how anyone could make such a comparison, it’s important to note that Micah Louwagie is, like Audrey Hale, a woman who pretends to be a man, so it’s understandable that she would be sympathetic to Hale, but it also provided a fresh indication of the extent to which the Left’s gender madness today is a kind of ersatz religion, in which the people who are deluded into thinking that they are actually members of the opposite sex take the place of Christ as the sacrificial victim who suffers for the sins of others.

Louwagie began by reading an account of the crucifixion of Jesus from the Bible. This was odd, as one would expect that she would have rejected the Bible as homophobic, sexist, patriarchal, Zionist, and a host of other sins against the contemporary Left, but apparently Pastor Louwagie has a nuanced theology. She then immediately mentioned the Nashville shooting, saying: “Instead of focusing on ways this could’ve been prevented, such as gun control, a significant number of people have turned their attention to the shooter’s identity.” Yes indeed, because the shooter’s identity appears to have been an integral aspect of her motivation, but as far as Micah Louwagie was concerned, that was itself the problem.

“Some folks,” she continued, “have tried to focus on eradicating trans people as a solution, because they have been waiting, just waiting for an opportunity such as this. They’ve been waiting for a reason, any reason to stoke their hatred.” Louwagie was not alone in seizing upon a mass murder by a “trans person” as a pretext for claiming that there was some effort afoot to “eradicate” such people, but her comparison to Jesus was new. Fox News reported Tuesday that Louwagie likened “allies” who “betray” men who think they’re women and women who think they’re men to “Jesus’s disciples who fled when he was arrested.”

Louwagie declared that “marginalized folks, those of us with the least amount of privilege and power, they need those who have more privilege and power than they do to physically place their bodies between them and the people, powers and institutions that are literally killing them.” This is, of course, ridiculous. The real “marginalized folks” in today’s society are patriotic Americans who don’t believe it’s possible to change one’s gender. The people with the privilege and power are Louwagie’s “trans” friends, such as Dylan Mulvaney, the guy pretending to be a woman who is suddenly getting inundated with endorsement contracts. And Audrey Hale didn’t shield anyone from getting killed by placing her body anywhere; on the contrary, she opened fire on innocent children.

Warming to her theme despite its offensiveness and idiocy, Louwagie went on to “compare the Pharisees’ treatment of Jesus to politicians who make laws against drag shows and transgender players in sports.” She explained, “Those leaders were looking for any excuse, valid or not, to crucify Jesus and they found that reason… It’s baffling to me that someone’s existence can be so threatening, that people decide they need to be controlled, that they need laws made against them, or even worse, that the people that they find so threatening should die.” Remember, the people who died in the case to which she was referring were not “transgender”; they were the victims of a “transgender” person.

“Jesus did not die,” Louwagie declared, “so violence could be perpetuated in God’s name. Jesus did not die for access to guns.” She said nothing about how easier access to guns might have prevented Hale’s massacre altogether, as someone might have been on hand who was armed and could have stopped her as soon as she opened fire.

Oddly enough, no one at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Fargo stood up and decried Louwagie’s sermon as a monstrous example of victim-blaming. But it’s supposed to be a Christian church. Will Micah Louwagie, with her hollowed-out Christianity, be fired now? Unlikely. After all, the place must be pretty woke to begin with: they hired her in the first place. The worst aspect of all this is that they likely didn’t see anything wrong with her sermon at all.