A Trans Person Just Murdered Christians. How Did Trans People Become the Victims?

From the looks of the media coverage and some of the reactions on Twitter, you’d think a Christian had just murdered six transgender people, instead of the other way around. As Matt Margolis noted Wednesday, NBC News portrayed the transgender community as the real victim of the shooting. NBC was by no means alone; there has been so much worry and solicitude for men who think they’re women and women who think they’re men in the wake of Monday’s shooting at The Covenant School near Nashville that many people likely don’t realize that a woman pretending to be a man was the shooter, not the victim. The idea that the perpetrator is really the victim when he or she belongs to a protected victim class is a tried and tested strategy of the Left, honed for years in the wake of Islamic jihad terror attacks.

Pediatrician and gay activist Dr. Scott Hadlund tweeted Tuesday: “Bracing for today’s anti-trans backlash, even though men & assault-style weapons underlie most mass shootings.” One Twitter user responded: “I’m seeing an increase in trans and trans supporters saying that they are wanting to arm themselves for protection.” A Leftist in Australia tweeted: “First they came for the trans. And I wouldn’t shut up about it because ALL members of our community need love and protection from the haters, indeed from those that would deny their very existence.” That’s terrific, tough guy, except for the fact that no one actually came for the trans. What happened was a trans person, a woman who thought she was a man, came for the Christians. Are Christians members of your community that need protection? No?

This large-scale strategy of shifting victimhood status from the actual victims, who are part of a group that the Left hates, to the group to which the perpetrator belonged, which is the one that the Left loves, was honed in the Left’s battles against “Islamophobia.” In Jan. 2022, an Islamic jihadi named Malik Akram stormed the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, and took four hostages, demanding the release of convicted jihad terrorist Aafia Siddiqui.

In the wake of the attack, far-Left “journalist” Wajahat Ali tweeted: “You’re about to hear some ugly & vicious Islamophobia & anti-Muslim bigotry this weekend from elected officials, commentators and even mainstream media. Hope I’m wrong. People will use it to divide Jewish and Muslim communities for their political agenda. Don’t fall for it.” Akram himself did a great deal to divide the Jewish and Muslim communities, but Ali had nothing to say about that.

In Nov. 2021 in Britain, an Islamic jihadi named Emad Al Swealmeen blew himself up outside a hospital in Liverpool. Shortly afterward, the BBC reported that “Muslim people are already suffering racial hatred after Sunday’s terrorist incident at Liverpool Women’s Hospital.” Unfortunately, the BBC did not reveal what race “Muslim people” all share.

And so it goes. In April 2021, a Muslim named Ahmad Al Aliwi Al-Issa (that’s how he spelled his name on his now-deleted social media accounts, although the media has steadfastly referred to him as “Alissa,” perhaps in an effort to obscure his identity) killed ten people at a supermarket in Boulder, Colo. Colorado Public Radio reported that “fear of religious-based backlash after the mass shooting in Boulder on Monday has forced the city’s Muslim community center to take security precautions, including temporarily suspending daily prayer services.”

On Dec. 6, 2019, an Air Force aviation student from Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, murdered three people and wounded eight more at the Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida. The Pensacola News Journal immediately followed up with a weepy story about how the local Muslims were shocked (shocked!) by the massacre, and were cowering in fear of an “anti-Muslim backlash.” The News Journal interviewed Salma Ashmawi of the Islamic Center of Northwest Florida, who “said parents who usually take their children to Sunday school at the mosque are planning to keep their children home this week out of fear they will become targets of backlash aimed against Muslims.”

This narrative was trotted out every time there was a jihad attack and honed to a fine point, making the point in every case that when Muslims murder infidels, Muslims are the victims. And so now, when a woman who was deluded into thinking she was a man murdered Christians, Christians are at fault and transgender people are the victims. The propaganda weapon had already been sharpened and was ready to be put to use.