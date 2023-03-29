Can You Guess Who NBC News Portrayed as the Real Victims of the Nashville Shooting?

The aftermath of tragic events like school shootings often prompts questions about where attention is being directed. It’s not uncommon for the media to focus on the shooter, leaving little attention to the victims who lost their lives. However, following Monday’s shooting at The Covenant School near Nashville, Tenn., NBC News sought to gain sympathy for a different group they believe to be the real victims of the tragedy: the transgender community.

That’s right. Six people, including three children, lost their lives in the attack, and the Christian community was the targeted group. However, according to NBC News, in an article published Tuesday, the transgender community is the real victim of the tragedy.

“Shortly after news broke Monday of a fatal shooting at a private Christian Nashville elementary school, police said the suspect was transgender,” the report begins. “This detail, according to trans people in the state, has poured fuel on an already combustive environment that has led many of them to fear for their safety.”

The article appears to fault conservatives for daring to acknowledge Hale’s transgender identity, which, it is suggested, will incite more hate against the trans community.

“We are terrified for the LGBTQ community here,” a trans activist based in Knoxville, Tenn., told NBC News. “More blood’s going to be shed, and it’s not going to be shed in a school.”

The article also quoted a transgender drag performer who claims to have hired eight armed security guards to protect an upcoming drag show, and a transgender activist who claimed to have experienced fear immediately upon learning about Hale’s identity.

The report is extremely unsettling. A transgender terrorist intentionally targeted a Christian elementary school during the Trans Week of Visibility, mere days before a group of transgender activists planned a “Day of Vengeance.” Despite this, NBC News is attempting to portray the transgender community as having more reason to be living in fear than the Christian community, despite evidence to the contrary.

It is absolutely outrageous that NBC News would try to manipulate public opinion by attempting to garner sympathy for the transgender community in the wake of this tragedy. We’ve previously seen pro-life pregnancy centers get targeted by radical leftists, while the Biden administration does NOTHING to protect them. Meanwhile, the transgender community is routinely celebrated. It is unconscionable that NBC News’s takeaway from the situation is that the transgender community is a victim of this shooting.