Alvin Bragg Might Be in Serious Trouble Following Trump Indictment

Alvin Bragg might fancy himself a hero of the radical left for indicting Trump, but his desperate efforts, which included charging Trump 34 times for the same alleged crime, may have serious consequences for him.

A source familiar with the matter told Fox News Digital that the House Judiciary Committee is contemplating summoning Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and two prosecutors who quit his team last year to testify before Congress.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) have been pressuring Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his office for answers since last week, just days before the extraordinary indictment and arrest of a former U.S. President. Jordan and Comer have requested that Bragg testify before Congress.

On Wednesday night, the same source told Fox News Digital that the House Judiciary Committee is seriously considering issuing subpoenas for Bragg and the two prosecutors who resigned from his team last year, Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne (who worked under Bragg’s predecessor Cyrus Vance), to appear before the panel and give testimony.

During Trump’s arraignment on Tuesday, the indictment was revealed in court by presiding trial Judge Juan Merchan, and the indictment proved to be very underwhelming to experts and pundits on both sides of the aisle.

“It is what I thought it was going to be in terms of the payments that were made; the falsification of the records is really tied to the payment that was made to Stormy Daniels. In terms of a case that’s being brought against a former president, it’s a little underwhelming,” CNN legal analyst Carrie Cordero told anchor Jake Tapper.

“There is something painfully anticlimactic about Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s indictment of former President Trump,” Ian Millhiser, a senior correspondent at Vox, lamented. “And there’s a very real risk that this indictment will end in an even bigger anticlimax. It is unclear that the felony statute that Trump is accused of violating actually applies to him.”

“If the judge does his job right here, the case should be dismissed and it actually should be dismissed quickly,” former assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew McCarthy told Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto on Tuesday. “I think this indictment—even before you get to the statute of limitations and whether he’s got jurisdiction to enforce federal law—I would dismiss it on its face because it fails to state a crime. Here it fails to state a crime 34 times!”

Bragg’s notoriety for downgrading crimes from felonies to misdemeanors contrasts sharply with his efforts to charge Trump with a felony for a federal misdemeanor after the statute of limitations passed. This move has put Bragg on the radar of Republicans, who view his actions as an abuse of power for political gain. As a result, Bragg now faces severe legal consequences.