'Unwoke' Free-for-All #33: Democrats Keep Making the Case for Self-Extinction

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our new podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

This episode was inspired by Chicago voters’ decision to replace its thoroughly awful commie mayor with someone even worse. It’s a pattern with the Dems.

The party that’s working overtime to shut down conservatives and Republicans for good is actually making the case for itself to go away forever.

via GIPHY

The conversation eventually gets around to school choice, an issue about which I am most passionate.

Not to worry, there’s some levity too, as well as an epically ridiculous TMI moment from me.

Enjoy!

If you’d like to take a ride on Brokeback the Magic Mescaline Pony and join us on the other side, you can subscribe to VIP here. Use the promo code UNWOKE to receive a 25% discount.