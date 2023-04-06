Columns

'Unwoke' Free-for-All #33: Democrats Keep Making the Case for Self-Extinction

By Stephen Kruiser 9:53 PM on April 06, 2023
'Unwoke' Free-for-All #33: Democrats Keep Making the Case for Self-Extinction
This episode was inspired by Chicago voters’ decision to replace its thoroughly awful commie mayor with someone even worse. It’s a pattern with the Dems.

The party that’s working overtime to shut down conservatives and Republicans for good is actually making the case for itself to go away forever.

The conversation eventually gets around to school choice, an issue about which I am most passionate.

Not to worry, there’s some levity too, as well as an epically ridiculous TMI moment from me.

Enjoy!

Use the promo code UNWOKE to receive a 25% discount.

