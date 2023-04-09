SFSU Claims Pro-Insanity Protest Against Women’s Sports Advocate Was Peaceful, But She Says ‘I Was Assaulted’

As PJM’s Rick Moran reported Friday, “the scene at San Francisco State University [SFSU] was surreal. A champion female athlete speaking about maintaining the integrity of women’s sports was shouted down, assaulted, and chased from a speaking engagement sponsored by Turning Point USA.” But that was just the beginning of the surrealism. After the incident brought nationwide attention to how much our universities have become nasty, threatening, violent, intolerant places for anyone who dissents from the Left’s line, the university sent an email to students, insisting that the protest was “peaceful.” However, the champion female athlete who was targeted, Riley Gaines, says otherwise.

Fox News reported Sunday that the SFSU email, which was signed by Jamillah Moore, the university’s vice president for Student Affairs & Enrollment Management, warned the institution’s Left-fascist student thugs that “we may also find ourselves exposed to divergent views and even views we find personally abhorrent.” Oh, horror of horrors! And here these poor lambs thought that a university was simply an echo chamber for their far-Left fantasies and delusions! Opposing viewpoints? Why, it’s intolerable.

🚨@SFSU sent the following email about the the @Riley_Gaines_ @TPUSA event🚨 “Dear SF State community,



Today, San Francisco State finds itself again at the center of a national discussion regarding freedom of speech and expression. Let me begin by saying clearly: the trans… pic.twitter.com/L6Q9OZkVvU — David Llamas (@davidllamas_) April 8, 2023

Moore plowed on: “These encounters have sometimes led to discord, anger, confrontation and fear.” But she was proud of her little fascists for bearing up so well to the challenge: “We must meet this moment and unite with a shared value of learning. Thank you to our students who participated peacefully in Thursday evening’s event.” That’s not exactly how everyone involved recalls what happened; nor does it correspond to the available video.

The prisoners are running the asylum at SFSU…I was ambushed and physically hit twice by a man. This is proof that women need sex-protected spaces. Still only further assures me I'm doing something right. When they want you silent, speak louder. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/uJW3x9RERf — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 7, 2023

Moore, however, was full of admiration for these goons, telling them that “it took tremendous bravery to stand in a challenging space. I am proud of the moments where we listened and asked insightful questions. I am also proud of the moments when our students demonstrated the value of free speech and the right to protest peacefully.” Moore’s repetition of “peacefully” betrayed a certain insecurity, as if she was aware that the students didn’t protest peacefully at all, but was hoping her insistence would paper over that inconvenient fact. She concluded: “These issues do not go away, and these values are very much at our core.”

Contradicting this bland twaddle, however, was Riley Gaines’ agent, Eli Bremer, who said that “instead of a thoughtful discussion tonight at SFSU, Riley was violently accosted, shouted at, physically assaulted, and barricaded in a room by protestors. It is stunning that in America in 2023, it is acceptable for biological male students to violently assault a woman for standing up for women’s rights.” Indeed. Gaines, after all, was speaking up for the gender binary that every human society and culture has taken for granted since the dawn of time, and for biological women to be able to compete against only other biological women in sporting events. The university and its fascist students, on the other hand, were threatening and menacing her over her refusal to adhere to their fantasies.

Bremer called on STFU (oh, sorry, that’s SFSU) to expel “any students who were violent,” as well as fire staffers “who did not attempt to end the assault.” He added: “Riley Gaines, the leading defender of women’s rights in America, was physically assaulted last night at San Francisco State University (SFSU). The violent mob effectively held her hostage for three hours with no apparent action by the university to end the assault.” Of course there wasn’t. To have taken any serious action would have gone against everything the university stands for today, that is, against the relentless propagation of Leftism.

Related: Former Champion Swimmer Riley Gaines Assaulted While Advocating For Women in Sports

We have been here before, only not in America. In The Coming of the Third Reich, historian Richard J. Evans explains how, in the early days of National Socialist Germany, Stormtroopers (Brownshirts) “organized campaigns against unwanted professors in the local newspapers [and] staged mass disruptions of their lectures.” To express dissent from National Socialist positions became a matter of taking one’s life into one’s hands. The idea of people with opposing viewpoints airing their disagreements in a civil and mutually respectful manner was gone. One was a National Socialist, or one was silent and fearful.

Today’s fascists, such as those who protested against Riley Gaines at SFSU, call themselves “anti-fascists” and would no doubt claim that they were standing against “hate.” But like the National Socialists, they are totalitarian, determined not to allow their opponents to murmur the slightest whisper of dissent. Forcibly suppressing the speech of someone with whom one disagrees is a quintessentially fascist act. These fascists will target you for destruction if you oppose them, and then issue statements congratulating themselves for their peacefulness. It all played out just now at SFSU, and will play out many more times before all this is over.