Prosecutors Think Colorado Supermarket Shooter Is Faking the Crazy

Back in March 2021, a man named Ahmad Al Issa walked into a King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, Colo., and murdered ten people. Ever since then, he has been in a mental hospital, having been judged incompetent to stand trial. Now, however, prosecutors are planning to make the case that Al Issa is faking his mental illness, and is perfectly capable of understanding the charges against him and going through a trial. But that’s just the beginning of all that’s curious about this case.

Boulder’s KDVR reported Thursday that District Judge Ingrid S. Bakke “will let prosecutors make their case that the suspected shooter — who’s currently in a state mental health hospital — is ‘feigning’ his condition.” KDVR added that “Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is charged with 115 counts in the March 2021 shooting that killed 10 people, including a responding police officer.” There’s another curiosity about this case: the establishment media routinely and unanimously gives the shooter’s name as “Alissa,” despite the fact that he himself wrote it as “Al Issa” on his Facebook and Twitter accounts. Is the media trying to obscure Al Issa’s Arabic and Islamic identity? “Journalists” wouldn’t do that, now, would they?

Prosecutors, said KDVR, suggested that Al Issa’s “lack of participation in the restoration process may be voluntary” and are going to provide evidence that he is in his right mind. Al Issa has already undergone “three competency evaluations, was found incompetent to move forward with the trial and was moved to the Colorado Mental Health Institute of Pueblo, where he remains today.” According to his defense attorneys, he’s schizophrenic. However, prosecutors now say that “they will give evidence from expert testimony and the hospital’s own reports in their effort to show that Alissa is competent.” The hospital where he is now living also stated that he “is likely restorable to competency within the reasonably foreseeable future.”

All this focus on whether or not he is competent to stand trial, meanwhile, has overshadowed other considerations regarding his motive. There has been a great deal of argument over whether or not he was an Islamic jihadi, and one unappreciated bit of evidence in this regard is that when he was apprehended, Al Issa was wearing only shorts. Yet he hadn’t entered the supermarket in this state of undress. Why had he taken off his clothes after shooting people?

A clue may come from 9/11 hijacker Mohamed Atta, who packed a fancy suit in his luggage on that fateful day, in anticipation, according to a letter that was also in his luggage, of “marriage” to the “women of paradise,” whom he would encounter “dressed in their most beautiful clothing.” Islam envisions a physical paradise of eternal sex with heavenly virgins. While Atta envisioned some initial formalities necessitating the suit, Al Issa may have had a more direct approach in mind: he was likely anticipating being killed by police and showing up in paradise undressed and ready for action. Once it was clear, however, that he wasn’t going to be killed, he may have begun to feign mental illness in order to avoid prison and be confined to a much more lax mental hospital. After all, “The Prophet said, ‘War is deceit.’” (Bukhari 4.52.269)

This is not idle speculation, as it was clear from his social media accounts, which were scrubbed shortly after his attack, that Al Issa was a deeply religious Muslim who was intensely worried about “Islamophobia.” None of this, however, has been discussed at all in any open forum in connection with his case, likely because far-Left Colorado officials are as concerned about “Islamophobia” as was Al Issa himself, as well as because of the questions about his mental state. Yet it has been common practice for years to classify as manifestations of “mental illness” what are clearly Islamic jihad attacks, and Old Joe Biden’s handlers had every reason not to want a major jihad massacre in the U.S. so soon after their doddering corruptocrat began pretending to be president.

Now, at last, prosecutors may be able to sweep away the obfuscation and willful ignorance that has surrounded this case and get to the heart of the matter of why Ahmad Aliwi Al Issa really opened fire in King Soopers. The victims’ families, and the nation at large, deserve to know the truth.