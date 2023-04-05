The Morning Briefing: The Trump 'POTUS 47 Revenge Tour' Just Kicked Off Early

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Researchers never did come up with a name for Feldman’s pathological insistence that most people were Justin Timberlake in disguise.

So, did anything happen in the news in the last 24 hours?

America’s banana republic malaise hit a new low with the indictment of former President Donald Trump for, well, nothing. Yesterday’s photo-op circus may have provided some red meat entertainment for the frothing Democrat hordes but people who aren’t blinded by a toxic combination of ignorance, hate, and daddy issues know it was a sad day for the Republic.

Here’s the beginning of Athena’s post on said circus:

In a historic first of shredded norms and judicial weaponization — at least in the formerly exceptional United States — a former president and current front-running presidential candidate has been arraigned on criminal charges. Donald Trump arrived in New York City on Monday to face charges conjured up by Soros-backed Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg through a grand jury process in the near-universally Trump-hating city. The former president spent the night in his luxurious upscale quarters in the landmark Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan.

Trump will always have luxurious digs to return to, while Alvin Bragg will only have the half-eaten sandwiches he leaves strewn about his workplace when he gets distracted.

For the near future, Bragg will have enough smoke blown up his sizeable backside to think that this is a victory for him. In the long run, this won’t play out well for Soros’s pet. As many of us here have written, Bragg is galvanizing support for Trump. The end game for the Dems was to keep Trump off of the 2024 ballot. None of Bragg’s kangaroo court antics will be able to do that. If he gets convicted while in office, the Democrats will finally have the supersized constitutional crisis that they’ve been trying to manufacture for years.

Bragg keeps telling us that he’s got some new magical mystery evidence that everyone who passed on prosecuting Trump didn’t have. Adding to the lunacy of it all, the crime is also a magical mystery. This is from Paula’s post on Bragg’s press conference:

Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy, a former assistant U.S. attorney, told host Neil Cavuto that “the case should be dismissed and actually should be dismissed quickly.” “But I think this is actually worse than what we anticipated,” he added. “Because what we anticipated was that they were trying to bootstrap a misdemeanor, which, by the way, they’d have a good deal of difficulty proving if it was just a misdemeanor. But they need to show that he concealed another crime in supposedly falsifying the business records.” “And what we’ve thought up until now is that they were — he was going to use that as an avenue to enforce federal campaign [law],” said McCarthy. “But he’s got to tell us what he’s planning to do. And more importantly, he’s got to tell Donald Trump. So I think this indictment, even before you get to the statute of limitations and whether he’s got jurisdiction to enforce federal law, I would dismiss it on its face because it fails to state a crime.”

So there’s that.

As we are all too painfully aware, if this ends up in front of a liberal activist judge the law really isn’t going to come into play. There will be more kangarooism (I’m coining that word for all Dem-induced legal proceedings against Trump) until the case moves to an adult court and gets flushed down the toilet.

Kevin wrote something yesterday that was both a brutal takedown of President LOLEightyonemillion and a bit of a pep talk for people over here on the American side of the aisle:

Is this the end? Not a chance. As Rush Limbaugh presciently predicted, regardless of what happens to Trump, patriotic Americans aren’t going anywhere. In fact, we were here before Trump came down the escalator. And Trump isn’t going anywhere either. Our greatest battle lies ahead. First, I congratulate you. You lost your job or business because fascist Fauci needed to flex his impotence and lock us down. You watched your mother die on Zoom because she wasn’t allowed to take ivermectin—and you weren’t allowed into the hospital to say goodbye—all for a virus that more than 99% of Americans would survive. And yet you didn’t lose your cool. Keep up that American spirit. You need it now more than ever—and we need you. Let the Marxists hoist their appletinis and cheer Trump’s arrest tonight. We have work to do.

Imagine Kevin giving that speech in the style of Bluto in Animal House and you’ll be primed for battle.

I have been writing for a while now that the Democrats don’t have the slightest clue about how this is going to work out for them. They’re cocoon people who believe that the hive mind they wallow in is all of reality. They demonize us so they can be more easily dismissive of what we believe.

And they’ve also been working overtime to shut us up, especially the last three years. Our VIP friends keep the rabid First Amendment haters on the left from having their way with us. You can join us right now for the battle ahead for a whopping 50% off by subscribing here and using the promo code WITCHHUNT. We’d love to have you along for the ride. Yeah, it’s going to be bumpy until next year, but we promise to make the trip as pleasant as we can for you.

Everything Isn’t Awful

