Are the Walls Closing In on Biden and His Family's Corruption?

Rep. James Comer, Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, appeared on The Ingraham Angle on Fox News Monday night, where he gave an update on the ongoing investigation into Biden family corruption.

Guest host Pete Hegseth asked Comer, “Congressman, I think I speak for a lot of people when I say, ‘I hear these words, they sound rational.’ They — you look at what the Bidens have done in that family and you realize compared to what Trump’s being hauled in for right now at Trump Tower, it’s a pile of corruption. Why should we be optimistic that four associates — when they ignored Tony Bobulinski and everybody else — will be listened to at this point?”

“Well, I think that the associates want to tell their story,” Comer said. “And they’ve been left out too dry by their association with Hunter Biden. If you look at everyone who’s ever … been in business with a Biden — whether it be Hunter Biden or Joe Biden — none of them ended well.”

“Most of the businesses never got started off the ground,” Comer went on. “Any money that was transferred in from China or adversaries around the world ended up in the Bidens’ back pockets. So these people have been left out to dry. They want to tell their story. Their good names have been tarnished.”

Comer said it was “a very positive thing” that these associates want to talk, and he revealed that there are two more who want to come forward: “But take the four to six people that were in communication with, along with now having bank records from multiple banks, as well as having access and going in every day to the Treasury Department to see those suspicious activity reports, and this investigation is moving along at a lot faster pace than I think most people would have predicted.”

Hegseth then asked if we’re any closer to learning the identity of the mystery Biden family member who received millions of dollars from China.

James Comer responded, “No, and the reason that’s taken so long is how many different bank accounts and how many different LLCs that the Bidens had, which is — that right there’s a red flag.”

Comer questioned the legitimacy of having so many LLCs and why they needed to launder money through multiple companies before it hit their bank account: “I mean, if they’re in a legitimate business, why do you have to have so many different LLCs?” He expressed suspicion about the situation, saying, “This whole thing stinks to high heaven.”

Comer later posted a clip of the interview and issued an ominous warning to Joe Biden: “I now have access to the Biden family’s suspicious activity reports from [the U.S. Treasury],” he tweeted Monday evening. “I have also subpoenaed Biden family [bank] records. And Biden family associates connected to the schemes are talking to [the Oversight Committee].”

“It doesn’t look good for [Joe Biden],” he warned.