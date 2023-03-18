Biden Denies $1 Million in Payments to Family Members Despite Bank Records

On Thursday, Republican members of the House Oversight Committee investigating Hunter Biden’s financial dealings said they had obtained bank documents showing that Hunter Biden and other Biden family members received payments from Hunter’s business associate Rob Walker and their joint venture with Chinese energy firm CEFC.

“That’s not true,” the president said when asked about the payments.

The information was in a memo released by the Oversight Committee. In truth, the money took a circuitous route from China to the Biden family bank accounts. But in a big way, that only makes the transactions more suspicious — especially since the White House isn’t denying the transactions took place.

“After the Robinson Walker, LLC account received $3 million from State Energy HK Limited, Biden family members and their companies began receiving incremental payments over a period of approximately three months,” the memo states. “The recipients of the money included Hallie Biden, companies associated with Hunter Biden and James Biden, and an unknown bank account identified as ‘Biden.’”

Fox News:

Republican lawmakers say they are probing whether the Biden family leveraged Joe Biden’s former position as vice president to make lucrative deals with foreign nationals. The White House in a statement did not deny the findings, but blasted the committee’s investigation into the Biden family. “After a disgusting attack lamenting that the President’s deceased son Beau was never prosecuted while he was alive, Congressman Comer has now decided to go after Beau’s widow,” White House spokesman Ian Sams said, referring to comments Comer made earlier this month about the late Beau Biden’s campaign contributions.

“Instead of bizarrely attacking the President’s family, perhaps House Republicans should focus on working with the President to deliver results for American families on important priorities like lowering costs and strengthening health care,” Sams said.

“Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain” doesn’t cut it.

Meanwhile, Hunter Biden’s legal team accused the committee of spreading conspiracy theories and confirmed that Biden’s son spread the wealth to other family members.

“Hunter Biden, a private citizen with every right to pursue his own business endeavors, joined several business partners in seeking a joint venture with a privately-owned, legitimate energy company in China,” the spokesperson said. “As part of that joint venture, Hunter received his portion of good faith seed funds which he shared with his uncle, James Biden, and Hallie Biden, with whom he was involved at the time, and sharing expenses.”

I don’t care if Hunter Biden pursued “his own business endeavors” working as a male stripper. What were the “good faith seed funds” for, and what was expected of Hunter Biden to earn them?

It appears that the Biden strategy will be to deny everything and accuse Republicans of conspiracy-mongering. Given the incuriousness of our national media, he’s likely to get away with it.