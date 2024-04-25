Democrats May Regret Trying Trump in N.Y. Court After His Latest Announcement

Before he went into court in New York City on Thursday morning, Donald Trump stopped by to talk to some construction workers, shake some hands, sign some hats, and make some news.

Advertisement

As I pointed out, Trump said after shaking hands and signing hats that Biden is so bad that a Republican stands a chance of winning New York in the November presidential election: "I think we have a good chance of winning New York."

Matt mused on that idea, encouraging Trump to gird his leads in other states. He's not alone in thinking that Trump ought not to get any crazy ideas, but Trump isn't having it. In fact, he's getting even crazier ideas.

As long as he's stuck in New York for the foreseeable future as a hostage to the incomprehensible legal case involving bookkeeping errors, he's going to make lemonade out of lemons.

He plans to hold Trump rallies for cops and firefighters at Madison Square Garden and in the South Bronx.

“I think we have a good chance of winning New York. We're going to give it a big play. We’re going to the South Bronx to do a rally. We’re going to be doing a rally at Madison Square Garden, we believe.”



— Donald Trump, before going into court for his criminal trial in Manhattan pic.twitter.com/BZwoI9x22z — The Recount (@therecount) April 25, 2024

Trump said he's ironing out details for the Madison Square Garden rally, though MSG reported they have not inked a deal as of yet. It's fair to say that you shouldn't bet against him, however. Nor should you dismiss his desire to stick his finger in the eye of official New York, whose governor has told conservatives to leave and admitted that the lawsuits against him are unique to him, and players at all state, borough, and city judicial levels are arrayed against all things Trump.

Advertisement

Madison Square Garden wouldn't be much of a stretch for Trump's campaign staff. Trump has so far held 21 rallies since the ball dropped on New Year's Eve.

His rallies are as intricately planned as one of Elon Musk's rocket launches.

"The former reality TV star is involved in the 'look, feel and tone' of the rallies including the music, selected from the personal playlist that Trump listens to during down time at his Mar-a-Lago Florida estate," Reuters reported. The person in charge, Justin Caporale, who's the deputy campaign manager for operations, told Reuters that it's "essentially producing rock concerts inside of a week, and we’re doing it multiple times a month."

Trump probably knows the folks who run the Garden, and if he doesn't, the UFC's Dana White does. If he can get a date at the Garden, Trump could make it quite a spectacle, especially if it's a promised tribute to cops, firefighters, and first responders. Imagine a docket of rock stars and UFC fighters.

On Thursday, Trump was forced by the local New York judge to stay in town. The judge threatened to hold Trump in contempt and possibly jail him jail if he missed court on Thursday even if it was to see the highest court in the land hear oral arguments in a case about presidential immunity. Judging how the arguments went, justices appeared more likely to go with Trump's arguments instead of Special Counsel Jack Smith's, as reported nearby. Justice Gorsuch called the case "one for the ages."

Advertisement

So, Trump, stuck in New York, decided to plan an event for the ages.

Forget calling him Orange Man, just call him Lemonade.

We're under attack by the censors because we tell you uncomfortable truths that they don't like. A way around the censors is to become a VIP or VIP GOLD member.

Click here and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your annual membership. Your subscription allows you to comment on stories and have a front-row seat for our special VIP coverage. VIP GOLD gets you behind the velvet rope on all our Townhall publications, including BearingArms, RedState, Twitchy, Townhall, and many others.