Trump Can't Go to Supreme Court, So Instead He Surprised Construction Workers in NYC

Former President Trump wanted to be there during oral arguments at the U.S. Supreme Court on presidential immunity. The former president, facing unprecedented legal lawfare, wanted to see the justices contend with the question: to what extent does a president get a legal pass for alleged criminal conduct during his presidency? Matt writes about the arguments nearby.

Trump asked for the day off from the New York City trial of the incomprehensible bookkeeping case to attend the argument but was in effect ordered to sit down and shut up by the judge, who said his court was a "very big deal" too.

So, because he couldn't go to watch the oral arguments in D.C., Trump did what came naturally: he campaigned.

Before he went into the courthouse, he stopped to talk to construction workers and onlookers on the streets of New York. He signed hats and heard the crowd shout, "We love Trump!" and "USA! USA!"

He also told a reporter that he was going to try to win the 2024 New York election this time around. Trump's never won New York, but he said that Joe Biden was so bad that even a Republican stood a chance.

The media naysayers were making fun of the president for sleeping in court during jury selection. Maybe this will wake him up a little.







