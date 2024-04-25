Karma Reigns: Harvard HamaNazis Wake Up to a Super-Soaking

The anti-Semitic students who "appropriated" Harvard Yard with tents, signs, and—if Harvard is anything like Columbia —spendy, organic snacks for the wealthy, gluten-dodging street urchins calling for the death of Israel reportedly got a wake-up call they didn't expect: a master-blasting by automatic sprinklers.

Advertisement

Harvard Crimson:

Sprinkler Struggles Continue — 4:05 a.m. As protesters spend their first night in the Harvard Yard encampment, the biggest threat to their stay has not come from administrators or Harvard University police officers, but the Yard’s sprinklers. Two more sprinklers turned on at the edge of the encampment near Massachusetts Hall. The sprinklers began to hit tents on the edge of the camp before protesters rushed over to covered the sprinklers with buckets and sit on them. Sprinkler Turns on Inside Encampment — 3:50 a.m. A sprinkler has turned on within the encampment, in the middle of the tents. A protester covered it immediately with a bucket, and is now seated on the bucket as a puddle forms around it. There is little movement among campers. “Yellow team needs to come now,” a protester said on a phone call when the sprinkler turned on. Sprinklers Disturb Sleeping Campers — 2:20 a.m. As temperatures dipped to 36 degrees, sprinklers near University Hall have begun to turn on — though none on the grass within the encampment. There is movement throughout the camp as protesters seem to start preparing for more, distributing buckets around various points of the perimeter.

Oddly enough, there doesn't appear to be any video evidence corroborating the soaking, just the burbs above from the Crimson, Harvard's student newspaper.

Advertisement

WEEP-O-RAMA! Harvard's precious lambs will probably call this an attack by "automatic assault sprinklers" trying to "genocide" them.

The hilarious (alleged) dousing took place on Wednesday.

FACT-O-RAMA! The temperature at the time of the karmic saturation was 36 degrees Fahrenheit.

As America's latest version of the KKK slept soundly in preparation for another day of not being held responsible for their bigotry-inspired insolence, humor struck.

Ive Yet to see a MAGA hat at these college pogroms. pic.twitter.com/JseSuDFQxq — Kevin Downey, Jr. or The Sequel (@kevindowneyjr) April 25, 2024

Hilarity ensued as the privileged students of Harvard learned what most Americans already know: buy a waterproof tent, you jackpuddings. Or rather, have George Soros buy them for you.

FACT-O-RAMA! Looking for work? You can make between $2,880 to $3,360 throwing tantrums at universities across the nation.

Harvard's budding terrorists (allegedly) found themselves scrambling as kismet spouted justice. Some students found buckets and placed them over the sprinklers, even sitting on them to stop the flow of what some would call divine will.

Harvard isn't the only indoctrination camp bringing the chuckles.

Hamas-hippies at the University of Texas-Austin thought they'd partake in the same hateful hostilities as their fellow stooges at big, East-coast schools Like Harvard and Columbia. But the Lone Star State wasn't having it.

Advertisement

Fifty-seven rabble-rousers were arrested by Texas law enforcement, including this mask-loving hipster.

🇺🇸 AUSTIN TEXAS - Cowardly police pick on a young girl and arrest her, a peaceful anti-genocide student demonstrator at the University of Texas arrested for having a conscience and freedom of speech. "It's alright to peacefully protest" she says. pic.twitter.com/OOQSMA47FG — Robin Monotti (@robinmonotti) April 25, 2024

Even funnier, look at how this Twitter/X dolt claims the woman was at an "anti-genocide" rally. I guess no one told him the anti-Israeli slogan, "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," calls for the eradication of Israelis.

Even more entertaining - and shocking - is watching police bop hippies at the University of Southern California.

HAPPENING NOW: Mass chaos breaks out at college campuses across the United States as pro-Palestine protests intensify.



Columbia, Harvard, USC, University of Texas at Austin and others are getting swarmed by protesters.



Police at USC are taking out their batons as the… pic.twitter.com/D35wVTCiZ8 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 24, 2024

The U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights has launched civil rights investigations into various schools, including the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, Columbia, Hunter College (CUNY), and the NJ Institute of Technology.

Advertisement

RELATED: America 2024 Is Not 1938 Germany. It's Worse

Anti-Jewish rallies are exploding across the nation. Many officials believe professional agitators that communists not associated with the schools are fueling the wave of hatred, conveniently taking place during an election year, just as we saw in 2020 when Marxists burned the nation's big blue toilet cities over George Floyd after he died in police custody of a fentanyl overdose.











