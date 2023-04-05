The Final Battle Is Upon Us: Sic Semper Tyrannis

Welcome to the Stalin States of Amerika. Come for the gnat salad, stay for the tyranny. Liberty is SO last century.

Tuesday marked a low point in American history. The political party formerly known as the Democrats went full Maoist and arrested the man who not only served as the greatest president since Reagan, but shined a light on the glop of sub-humanity living in the outhouse called Washington, D.C.

Joe Biden is a small, grotesque man. He showered with his young daughter Ashley. He “allegedly” sexually assaulted Tara Reade. He sent his crackhead son to play global bagman and hoover mad stacks from anyone willing to throw a few bucks his way for a favor. The Biden family sold out our country—not to the highest bidder, but to all of them.

Under Trump, we prospered; we were safe and we were happy. But communism can’t spread when We the People are smiling, so Biden pulled the Bat-chute and brought it all to a screeching halt.

Joe Biden ran up a $52 million tab with China. And when Xi Jinping tells Joe to jump? Mark my words: Joe Biden doesn’t make decisions; he waits for orders from his Chinese daddy.

FACT-O-RAMA! Tyranny comes disguised as virtue. That’s “supposedly” why Joe Biden ended the Trump-era Chinese spy-chasing program called the “China Initiative”—because he decided it was “racist.” Ima guess Xi told Joe to let his spies run amok.

Not too long ago, China ordered Joe to allow a spy balloon to cruise over our nation. Biden knows where his eggrolls are buttered and obeyed like the obsequient lickspittle he is.

I have a sneaking suspicion that Beijing told Joe Biden and his band of bolshies to do what it takes to remove Trump from the 2024 election. Who has more to lose than China? And today’s spectacle in New York City is just the beginning. There are three more bogus investigations to come.

The toilet people on the left will gladly sacrifice their 401(k)s—and their children’s future—to enjoy their tragic little giggle-fest as they watched MSNBC celebrate the first-ever arrest of not only a former president but one who sacrificed his personal fortune to lead his country to the front of the pack.

ET TU-O-RAMA! Watch and see which Republicans aren’t screaming about today’s clown show—for those who don’t condemn it but condone it. I’m looking at you, Mitch McConnell.

Biden is financing an ongoing war in Ukraine, leaving tens of thousands dead, legless, or sleeping under the eastern European sky. Presidents who refuse to feed the military-industrial complex—like Trump and Nixon—seem to either lose their gigs at the White House, or, worse, pieces of their brains in Dealey Plaza.

Trump committed no felonies that any legitimate legal pundit can find, but small men enjoy small victories.

Is this the end? Not a chance.

As Rush Limbaugh presciently predicted, regardless of what happens to Trump, patriotic Americans aren’t going anywhere. In fact, we were here before Trump came down the escalator.

Rush Limbaugh predicted Democrats would indict Trump pic.twitter.com/okertHx4Fx — Wojciech Pawelczyk (@Woj_Pawelczyk) April 4, 2023

And Trump isn’t going anywhere either. Our greatest battle lies ahead.

First, I congratulate you. You lost your job or business because fascist Fauci needed to flex his impotence and lock us down. You watched your mother die on Zoom because she wasn’t allowed to take ivermectin—and you weren’t allowed into the hospital to say goodbye—all for a virus that more than 99% of Americans would survive. And yet you didn’t lose your cool.

Keep up that American spirit. You need it now more than ever—and we need you. Let the Marxists hoist their appletinis and cheer Trump’s arrest tonight. We have work to do.

The commies laughingly arrested our MAGA leader. They’ll do the same to you for far less. They are already after us here at PJ Media.

The 1st and 2nd Amendments have never been more integral to the survival of our nation.

