MSM Elitism Full Display During MTG's '60 Minutes' Segment

So a few things have been written about Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) segment on 60 Minutes over the weekend. We used to watch that show when I was a kid. It came on sometime around Mutual of Ohmaha’s Wild Kingdom and The Wonderful World of Disney. The program was a staple in my house growing up, and as I watched the segment I had to wonder to myself if it had always been left-leaning or if it had drifted toward the progressive side.

The few posts I have seen have been centered on MTG alleging that the Democrat party was enabling pedophiles, and her naming names when it came to calling out the RINOs roaming the halls of Congress. Quite a bit has been said about the transgender movement already, and everyone is quick to call out a RINO when they see one. So what really caught my attention was the exchange at the 4:28 minute mark below. The devil, they say is in the details:

Aside from the ominous undertones, did you catch Lesley Stahl’s reaction when Taylor Greene said D.C. has a spending problem? Stahl’s remarks? “You know something? That’s glib. That’s glib. What does that mean? The two sides have to come together and hammer it out,” complete with the subtle head shaking. But Greene is right. D.C. does have a spending problem. It was not that long ago that Congress passed a pile of pork so enormous that Jimmy Dean would have needed to add a second factory to process it. And once it was passed, they put this massive pile of paper on a private plane and flew it to Joe Biden, who was celebrating the New Year in the Virgin Islands, to sign it.

One of the allocations in that bill was a large wad of cash for a trail commemorating the achievements of Michelle Obama. Okay, all well and good. If you want to celebrate Michelle or Barack Obama, go right ahead. There are plenty of private donors out there who would love to have their names on the project. In fact, why not get some well-heeled celebs to call Bob Iger and build an Obama Land at Disney’s Orlando property? Call it “Mickey & Barack’s Choom Town,” if you want. Fine by me. Blaze up and have a Dole Whip. But let the private sector pay for it.

The Left is always shrieking about heartless conservatives who want to see old people die and children starve and who hate and oppress anyone who is not in a high tax bracket and has the complexion of Liquid Paper. But how many people could have been helped by the money that went into that offensive, ridiculous, egotistical, pay-to-play, quid-pro-quo spending bill to which the Donkeys and some Elephants gave the nod?

I could opine about the pedophiles and the RINOs Greene mentioned. But those are kind of low-hanging fruit. The Left’s issues with those things are fairly obvious by now. As I said, the devil is in the details. This time around, watch Lesley Stahl, who is offended by the notion that Washington has a spending problem.

Lesley Stahl is never going to have to worry about making rent or her mortgage. She is never going to have to worry about her car breaking down. She doesn’t need to worry if she misses a car payment that someone will come and tow her vehicle. She is never going to lose her health care or go into hock for a hospital visit. She isn’t watching her retirement go up in ashes. She doesn’t have to sweat her grocery budget. She doesn’t have to choose between the grocery bill or the power bill. She doesn’t have to make payroll for a struggling business.

So for Lesley Stahl, Congress doesn’t have a spending problem. She cannot and will not relate to the regular people out there who are understandably terrified that what little they have left is being yanked out from under them. Those issues are not a problem for her. It is the classic elitist disconnect.

I may not agree with MTG’s approach or style. I thought the ballon at the SOTU was silly and that somebody in her office should have steered her far away from the John Birch Society booth at CPAC. But when she is right, she is right. And I can get with her on some things while having differences about others.

This brings me to my last point. Over the weekend, some Trump supporters showed up at a DeSantis event yelling, “We love Trump.” Well, it’s fine to love Trump. Trump got the economy started again and was on his way to making us energy-independent. He solidified our presence on the world stage and took some real steps to achieve peace in the Middle East. But coming down on another faction isn’t going to help matters.

Whoever gets the Democrat nomination is going to have the full-throated support of every progressive out there, no matter how destructive that person may be. And if conservatives are unwilling or unable to find any common ground in the run-up to November 2024, then we better get ready for four or even 12 more years of progressive rule. We’ll have time to haggle over differences later.

Talk today, and fight in December 2024. If we atomize ourselves, we’re all but guaranteeing a Democrat win. We all know the RINOS that need to go, and there’s nothing wrong with purging the ranks. But if we refuse to talk and start canceling each other, then we’re done, which is no small part of the strategy behind indicting Trump.