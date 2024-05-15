Snopes Admits Ashley Biden’s Diary Is Genuine, So Let’s Talk About What It Says

When Hunter Biden's laptop, with all its crazy photographs and incriminating emails, came to light before the 2020 presidential election, the media colluded to ignore the story completely, dubbing the laptop Russian disinformation. If you dared to speak of it on social media, you were lucky if your posts would just be suppressed or censored instead of having your account disabled.

Advertisement

The laptop was, of course, completely genuine, and the mainstream media conveniently (and quietly) only admitted so after the election.

Another incriminating Biden family artifact that was made public during the campaign was the Ashley Biden diary, which, like the Hunter Biden laptop, was immediately dismissed by the media and fact-checking websites as unproven. Project Veritas had purchased the diary but chose not to publish it because they couldn't authenticate it. It was arguably the correct call, though when the site National File published it, many were convinced it was, indeed authentic. However, the diary was absent from the conversation because the media wouldn't talk about it.

Well, like the laptop before it, the diary has now been authenticated. Not only that, it's been authenticated by none other than Ashley Biden herself, and the left-wing fact-checking website Snopes, which originally dismissed the diary as "unproven," quietly changed its rating to "True."

On April 29, 2024, Snopes changed the rating of this fact check from "Unproven" to "True" based on testimony provided by Ashley Biden. In an April 8 letter to a New York judge requesting jail time for one of the two people convicted of stealing her diary, Biden wrote, "I will forever have to deal with the fact that my personal journal can be viewed online." Previous versions of this fact check noted "strong evidence" that the diary existed, but argued that no source had authenticated the contents of the pages published online, writing that "the authenticity of photographs purported to be from a diary is a separate question from the factual existence of a diary."

Advertisement

Now that the diary's authenticity is no longer in doubt, it's time to finally address the predator in the room. I think you know what I'm talking about. When the diary was first brought to the public eye, a particular passage caught the attention of many on the right, and we need to revisit that passage right now.

As you likely recall, Ashley wrote in her diary that her father used to take showers with her at a young age that were “probably not appropriate.”

Hyper-sexualized @ a young age. What is this due to? Was I molested. I think so – I can’t remember specifics but I do remember trauma – I remember not liking the woolzacks house; I remember somewhat being sexualized with Caroline; I remember having sex with Friends @ a young age; showers w/my dad (probably not appropriate). Being turned on when I wasn’t supposed to be.

So, Ashley Biden says that her father, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., showered with her when she was very young, and she thinks she may have been molested, though it's not entirely clear who she thinks may have molested her.

There's no excuse for the mainstream media not to acknowledge the existence of the diary or to discuss the disturbing passage(s) relating to Joe Biden's inappropriate behavior with his young daughter.

Exclusively for our VIPs: Swing State Voters Are So Over the Trump Trial

Despite the authenticity of the diary being proven, the mainstream media won't cover it. We will. Of course, reporting such things and asking questions that the media doesn't want us to know the answers to puts us at great risk.

Advertisement

Will you help us by becoming a PJ Media VIP? Not only will you receive access to exclusive content and podcasts, but you will also get to enjoy an ad-free experience and access to the comments section. With VIP Gold, you get to enjoy the same benefits across the entire Townhall family of sites.

A PJ Media VIP membership is an incredible value on its own, but it gets even better when you use the discount code SAVEAMERICA for 50% off! There’s never been a better time to become a PJ Media VIP.