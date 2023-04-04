A Florida Grand Jury Accuses the Biden Administration of Abetting Human Trafficking

All eyes today, and for that matter, all cameras will be trained on New York as Alvin Bragg dives head-first into a can of worms no one needs or wants. It has been said by everyone from Glenn Beck to Greg Gutfeld that aside from being a political stunt, the Trump indictment is also a distraction from things that should be of genuine national concern. Things like the Biden administration abetting human trafficking through its immigration policies, for example.

Following a probe that lasted five months, a grand jury in Florida has issued a preliminary report through Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office. The report highlights problems with the way that the Homeland Security Department and the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) implemented the Unaccompanied Alien Child (UAC) program. In the report, obtained by Just the News, the grand jury reached the conclusion that the administration had been involved in “facilitating the forced migration, sale, and abuse of foreign children.”

In reality, ORR is facilitating the forced migration, sale, and abuse of foreign children, and some of our fellow Florida residents are (in some cases unwittingly) funding and incentivizing it for primarily economic reasons. These entities encourage UAC to undertake and/or be subjected to a harrowing trek to our border, ultimately abandoning significant numbers of those who survive the journey to an uncertain fate with persons who are largely unvetted. This process exposes children to horrifying health conditions, constant criminal threat, labor and sex trafficking, robbery, rape, and other experiences not done justice by mere words. We will never be able to forget or un-see some of the heart-wrenching testimony, disturbing videos, and infuriating abuse we have observed in the course of our five-month investigation

The report cites a 2022 survey from the Florida Department of Children and Families in which 49 of the some 13,000 unaccompanied children brought into the state that year were interviewed. The children said that they know very little about the people who were smuggling them into and throughout the country and that one child said members of her group were robbed and attacked by gang members. She stated that there were incidents of rape and she had been one of the rape victims. The child also told DCF that she had witnessed decapitations. The grand jury said that the problems surrounding human trafficking and unchecked immigration have only gotten worse over the years, noting that the federal agencies charged with the safety of migrant children had not fulfilled their missions.

ORR—armed with a budget of billions of taxpayer dollars and working with activists and nonprofit organizations which receive hundreds of millions of dollars in grant monies, hold millions in assets, and pay cadres of executives salaries in the hundreds of thousands of dollars– is handling thousands of foreign children in a dangerous manner. We spent more than five months questioning, learning, listening, reviewing, reading, and discussing dozens of witnesses, streams of video, gigabytes of data, and reams of paper. We have received first-hand testimony and supporting documents in ample quantities justifying these conclusions. Many of the facts we have learned are depressing to contemplate and provoke a great deal of outrage. Yet “in the long run, the most unpleasant truth is a safer companion than a pleasant falsehood.”

This is in part the result of a government that is so focused on filling the nation with potential leftist voters that it does not care about children’s lives and bodies. It is also the result of people who have realized there is big money to be made in “activism.” And it is also the result of the behavior of bureaucrats who see people as numbers and consequences as inconsequential, so long as they successfully reach their retirement.

So as Donald Trump makes a brief appearance in Manhattan, no matter what he did or did not do or what he is accused of doing, the wrong person is facing a judge today.

The full text of the grand jury’s report can be found here.