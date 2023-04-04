Vice Propagandist: Drinking Milk Is 'Unsettling Behavior'

The assignment came down from on high for Vice propagandist Daisy Jones — author of such serious works such as Glastonbury’s Queer Club Was a Wild and Sweaty Fever Dream and Queer Women Told Us What Gave Them the ‘Ick’ — to smear milk drinkers as part of the ongoing quest to force-feed lab meat and almond milk to the peasantry.

This is what she came up with, via Vice:

I was at Glastonbury last month, waiting for Diana Ross, when I spotted a grown man queuing up for somewhere called The Milk Stand. He propped his elbow against the bar, rubbed his goatee and went, “Just a carton of milk for me please, mate.” It was 28 degrees outside. And just as the opening chords of “I’m Coming Out” begun, I could see him out the corner of my eye, guzzling milk, little streams of white liquid cascading down his chin. And I thought: ‘Sorry? Are you okay?

As you peruse the screed, note the subtle attempts — to the limited extent that the corporate media propagandists are capable of subtlety — to conflate drinking milk with “toxic masculinity.”

She continues, likening dairy consumption to semen and vaginal discharge:

Why are you, as an adult, drinking white liquid which was made inside a body? And, worse, why are you drinking the white body liquid of cows specifically? You know what other liquids fit within that category? C** and discharge.

She never once touches on the nutritional content of dairy, nor its lengthy use throughout human history. Daisy Jones, who probably went to public school, seems confused. Let’s help her out.

First of all, humans have consumed dairy since the dawn of recorded time. Via Science, 2021: “Scientists have found some of the oldest evidence yet for dairy drinking: People in modern Kenya and Sudan were ingesting milk products beginning at least 6000 years ago.”

As the article notes, humans have evolved specific enzymes that help us digest dairy, which we keep even in adulthood. This would suggest that milk is not, in fact, anything like c** or vaginal discharge.

Second, while milk does contain a decent amount of carbs in the form of sugar that’s perhaps not ideal for people with metabolic dysfunction, it does offer an array of valuable micro- and macro-nutrients, including protein, healthy fats, vitamin D, vitamin B-12, selenium, phosphorous, and riboflavin.

Milk’s nutritional profile is particularly relevant for populations that commonly experience nutritional deficiencies due to inadequate diets (the kind of impoverished, “marginalized” people that Daisy Jones likely ironically fancies herself a champion of).