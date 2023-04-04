Judge Orders Hunter Biden's Ex to Remain Silent on His Finances

First Son Hunter Biden’s ex-girlfriend and baby momma was given an official gag order not to reveal anything she learned about his finances during the child support battle she was forced to wage against their daughter’s deadbeat dad.

According to a Monday report from RadarOnline, an Arkansas judge issued the order against Lunden Roberts at Biden’s request.

Circuit Judge Holly Meyer ruled that information revealed in her court “about or related to child support including affidavits of financial means is confidential information” and “shall be sealed.”

“The judge even ordered Lunden’s lawyers to keep Hunter’s files in a secure environment,” RadarOnline reported, “and not share with any person who is not an attorney.”

According to the New York Post, Judge Meyer wrote that “There is good cause for the protection of private information of the parties in this cause,” despite Biden’s questionable connections.

Biden had claimed as recently as last September that he was unable to support the child he originally denied was his until a court-ordered DNA test revealed the truth. My Townhall colleague Spencer Brown wrote at the time that “it’s notable that Hunter would, again, be trying to get out of the responsibility of being a father to the four-year-old daughter whose existence he — along with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden — mostly ignore.”

How Biden managed to claim financial distress after years of lucrative no-show jobs and foreign investments — made possible by his father’s connections in up-and-up places like Communist China and Ukraine — remains a mystery.

To be fair, crack and hookers don’t pay for themselves.

More recently, Biden has fancied himself an artist, selling high-priced works of dubious quality to unknown buyers.

Roberts is an Arkansas native who is believed to have been working as a stripper in Washington, DC when she had a fling with Biden. She “reportedly got pregnant around the time Hunter had broken up with former sister-in-law, Hallie Biden, who had been married to his late brother, Beau Biden,” according to The Sun.

The Hunter/Lunden fling was around the same time Hunter illegally purchased a firearm by lying on the background check required by federal law. Normally, lying on ATF Form 4473 could result in a $250,000 fine and up to ten years in jail. Instead, Biden reportedly had the mess covered up by the same Secret Service that protects his father.

Did you need a flowchart to follow all that? There will be a quiz at the end of this story.

For his part, President Joe Biden has never publicly acknowledged the existence of his DNA-confirmed grandchild. Official White House Christmas photos revealed there wasn’t even a stocking for her along with the ones for the Bidens’ seven other grandkids. “Hunter Biden’s love child snubbed again in White House stocking display,” the New York Post put it with the paper’s usual delicacy.

It’s all enough to make me pine for the days when Donald Trump, pre-POTUS and pre-Apprentice, was living his comparatively wholesome personal life on the front pages of New York’s naughtiest tabloids.

Curiously, Trump is being arraigned today in New York on dubious charges while Hunter roams free, protected by his father’s position and a judge’s gag order.

