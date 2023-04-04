The Trump Campaign Is Already Selling 'Mugshot' Merch

Slightly after 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, just as Trump was preparing to step into a Manhattan courtroom to confront the daunting prospect of 34 counts of falsification of business records—a crime that the newly appointed district attorney Alvin Bragg had escalated from misdemeanors to felonies—the Trump campaign made a calculated move. They released a new product in its campaign shop: a t-shirt emblazoned with what appeared to be Trump’s mugshot.

It should be made clear that the image on the t-shirt was not an actual mugshot taken during the former president’s recent legal troubles. Instead, it was a manipulated image designed for the sole purpose of marketing the merchandise. The release of this new shirt is the latest instance in which the Trump campaign has sought to capitalize on controversy and public outrage over the political prosecution of Trump.

The Trump campaign is selling a FAKE mugshot picture that makes him several inches taller than he actually is. That's right–a presidential campaign thinks having a mugshot would be such a political plus, they created a fake one. pic.twitter.com/eXebd9ocw0 — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) April 4, 2023

In reality, Trump did not sit for a mugshot at the courthouse on Tuesday.

The release of this new merchandise seems to suggest that the Trump campaign is capitalizing on the intense public outrage over the perceived politically motivated prosecution of Trump. Specifically, the prosecutor, backed by George Soros, has been accused of campaigning on a promise to take down the former president.

Trump supporters were sent the following email:

Soros believes that with his hand-picked D.A. – Alvin Bragg – having ARRESTED President Trump for committing no crime, they can bleed our campaign dry by dragging us through witch hunt after witch hunt. But what better way to PROVE that our campaign will NEVER SURRENDER our country to the Left’s tyranny than countless grassroots patriots proudly wearing their very own “NOT GUILTY” T-Shirts. As Soros and the Fake News concoct a witch hunt to try and vilify President Trump, YOU can prove that the American People aren’t falling for their lies – and are proud to peacefully stand with President Trump and proclaim his innocence!

“Please make a contribution of $47 to help our campaign continue to SURGE at this pivotal moment in our nation’s history,” the email continues, “and we’ll send you your very own ‘NOT GUILTY’ T-Shirt for FREE.”

That’s right, the shirt can be yours for “free” with a $47 donation—or you can just buy it for $36 directly from the shop.