Kari Lake Suit Shows That Maricopa County Ballot Shenanigans Abound

There have been two smashing revelations in the Maricopa County, Ariz., 2022 election clown show that you won’t hear about on the commie news network (CNN).

Kari Lake, the GOP candidate in the 2022 gubernatorial race, was granted the right by a court to prove there were ballot signatures that did not match, but the court wouldn’t let her verify them. She succeeded anyway.

Maricopa County has confirmed what we all knew to be true: Ballot signatures DO NOT MATCH. Election Officials brazenly HIDING EVIDENCE from us. This is the smoking gun.

Unfortunately for them, I’m not giving up — even if that means legally forcing them to hand over evidence. https://t.co/feDWyYfhNS — Kari Lake (@KariLake) March 31, 2023

Lake “lost” by roughly 17,000 votes in yet another “we have to stop counting votes for now, catch us later” election. Lake — like Trump — was winning until the counting stopped. Magically, Katie Hobbs “somehow” managed to overtake Lake and win.

SORCERY-O-RAMA! Every time I’ve seen states stop counting votes for a few days, the struggling Democrat candidate has miraculously prevailed.

One of the problems Lake is exposing is the signature verification software used to deny/accept ballots, Verus Pro, only requires a 10% match to deem a “high confidence” match.

FAST FACTS: The 2022 Maricopa Election

The AZ Supreme Court ruled in favor of Lake last week, granting that she may — if she can — prove there was signature fraud “in sufficient numbers to alter the outcome of the election.” The proof must be based on a competent mathematical basis “to conclude that the outcome would plausibly have been different, not simply an untethered assertion of uncertainty.”

Lake says there were “ballot custody” issues that broke the law.

Roughly 60% of the voting machines in Maricopa County — Lake’s stronghold — were subject to “errors” on Election Day.

When Verus Pro was tested back before the 2020 election, election clerk Rey Valenzuela called the practice run a “sh*t show.”

Lake asserts that outsourcing the signature verification process is illegal.

Long lines to vote, caused by the machines rejecting so many ballots, forced voters to leave voting centers without casting a ballot — all in Lake strongholds.

BUSTED-O-RAMA! Though Maricopa County denies using the Verus Pro software, former Arizona Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright shared a copy of the contract between the county and the firm that created the program, Runbeck Election Services, with the outlet Just the News.

Maricopa County “won’t admit to using the software,” but the contracts show it does, Wright said.

The second major revelation was made by Bob Hughes, a retired ballot printer. Hughes confirmed there were over 600 versions of the Maricopa County ballot (see the video below).

SCAM-O-RAMA! The Verus Pro software rates signature matches on a scale of 0 to 100. Yet, only ballots with scores of 10 or less are “not marked as Accepted by Verus Pro.” Also, the signature verification button can be switched off.

Hughes recently testified that “an intentional change was made to the printers affecting the DAY OF Election ballots” used in Maricopa County in the 2022 election.

Hughes stated — under penalty of perjury — that there was some serious skullduggery involving the size of the ballots in Maricopa County. Here is an excerpt from his testimony:

This indicates that it was not possible that a BALLOT STYLE other than a 20″ PDF could have been used, even by accident for the 2022 election. Yet, on Election Day a substantial number of wrong sized ballots were printed. This clearly indicates that the interference caused by 19″ ballots had to have been by someone from MCTEC or by someone hacking into the MCTEC system. Since no failures occurred during even one test of the system and since all the machines were made tamperproof and held in security until use, no other possible reason is plausible. The assertion that random accidents occurred on election Day is impossible. A large number of printers, all printing ballots of the wrong 19 inch size on Election Day, is not a random accident. This also indicates that since many ballots failed the scanning by the tabulators due to size, the issue was with the Voting Center on-demand printers. It is also not plausible that the exact same random accident occurred multiple times with independent printers in different locations.

This is all good news for Lake — and patriotic Americans nationwide who want fair elections — but what remains unclear is this: what happens if she can prove there was election fraud? There is no known procedure for replacing Hobbs with Lake.

If nothing else, we will know we’ve been cheated, and hopefully the guilty will be punished.

This video of ballot printer Bob Hughes is brief and alarming. It’s worth a watch.