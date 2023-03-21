The Morning Briefing: Joe Biden Lies a Lot Even for a Democrat

Top O’ the Briefing

We’re still reeling as a nation from the fact that the man who currently occupies the Oval Office has the mental capacity of a diminished gnat. If we’re being honest with each other — and we always are here — Joe Biden was never the sharpest tool in the shed. A lot of what we’ve been witnessing since January 20, 2021 gets attributed to his age but Biden as always been a no-filter loon whose grip on reality is tenuous on his best days.

And he’s always been a liar.

Over the years, many — even conservatives — have called what Biden does “embellishment.” No, he’s a liar. The younger people who were duped into voting for him don’t know that his 1988 presidential run was derailed because it was found that he was a big-time plagiarist in college. That’s a sign of fundamental dishonesty, something that Biden has exhibited throughout his long, overrated career in Washington.

When you’re the head honcho, that kind of thing rubs off on everyone. Yeah, the Democrats are truth-challenged all of the time, but this group is taking prevarication to new depths.

Catherine wrote yesterday about Biden and Company’s latest trip down Blatant Falsehood Lane:

Joe Biden took to Twitter to claim that billionaires pay an unjustly low tax. But the president’s propaganda was slapped with a fact check label from Twitter users providing evidence that Biden’s claims were false. I guess he was getting a little too used to the federal government dictating social media’s fact-checking and censorship policies. Biden’s Twitter account posted the claim on March 18 that billionaires pay a 3% income tax. “I think you ought to pay a minimum tax of 25%,” the tweet said. “It’s about basic fairness.” Biden repeated the tired old leftist rhetoric of “pay[ing] your fair share.”

I don’t know about you, but I grab my wallet and check my bank accounts every time an elected Democrat starts caterwauling about “fairness.”

As Catherine mentioned, the Dems haven’t come to grips with the fact that they can’t lie on with impunity on Twitter anymore and get away with it. What happened after Biden’s social media intern released that bit of nonsense into the wild shows why the lefties complain so much about the Elon Musk version of the social media giant:

The tweet now has a label that says, “Readers added context they thought people might want to know.” The fact-check included a link to a TaxFoundation.org 2023 update and the data, “This is incorrect. Avg income tax rate in 2020 was 13.6%. Top 1% of taxpayers paid a 25.99% avg rate, more than eight times higher than the 3.1% avg rate paid by the bottom half of taxpayers. It increased from 20.1%/2019 to 22.2%/2020.”

Once again, the Democrats are behaving as if none of us have internet. It’s not just that they don’t grasp that Twitter is no longer a safe space for their propaganda, but they seem to be unaware that they no longer control all of the narratives.

It’s never clear who is running Biden’s brain from one day to the next. It looks like Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are getting a turn this week. Biden’s handlers are forever casting about for things to distract from the fact that the boss doesn’t have anything under control. They are no doubt fervently hoping that some incessant ranting about “ZOMG TEH BILLIONAIRESSSSSSS!” will take people’s minds off of WWIII lurking around the corner and grocery bills are still through the roof.

Boilerplate socialist ravings aren’t going to be a soothing balm on the wounds that this lying, doddering fool has inflicted upon the country. We are in desperate need of regime change and maybe an exorcism.

Let Biden keep barking at the Jeff Bezos-shaped cloud. His low-rent Bernie Sanders impression isn’t going to win over anybody but the low-info Dem faithful.

Try not to look at the calendar, my friends: November 2024 is ten years from now.

