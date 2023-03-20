It’s On: NYPD and Capitol Police Putting Up Barricades, Expecting Riots When Trump Is Arrested

America’s descent to banana republic status, with the ruling regime having its principal opponent arrested on bogus charges, may not happen on Tuesday, but it very much looks as if it is going to happen this week. The New York City Police Department (NYPD) was busy on Monday setting up steel barriers outside the Manhattan Criminal Court as if it fully expects (and may even be hoping for) patriots to come out in force to protest against the destruction of our free republic and the weaponization of our justice system as a tool of partisan politics. No one seems to be backing away from the brink.

Soros-funded Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg seems determined to make history by arresting Trump, but House Republicans on Monday were standing athwart history, shouting “Stop!” and demanding that Bragg give them all the documents related to his investigation of Trump. Will they be able to stop the arrest? The republic itself could hang in the balance.

Meanwhile, preparations are proceeding apace. Robert Costa of CBS News on Monday tweeted three videos of “Steel barricades arriving outside Manhattan Criminal Court.” This comes after NBC News reported on Friday that “local, state and federal law enforcement and security agencies are preparing for the possibility” of Trump’s arrest, with the NYPD, the Secret Service, and even the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) all involved.

In Washington, the Capitol Police are gearing up for riots as well. According to Politico: “The Capitol Police are girding for the possibility of protests ahead of the potential indictment of former President Donald Trump, according to two people familiar with the situation. Their security posture will be elevated starting Tuesday morning, the people said, and bicycle rack-type fencing could also be deployed.”

The JTTF’s involvement immediately calls to mind Old Joe Biden’s statement from his infamous red-and-black speech from last Sept. 1: “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”

Steel barricades arriving outside Manhattan Criminal Court @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/aWESUZ01fU — Robert Costa (@costareports) March 20, 2023

That’s the closest an American president has ever come in the history of the United States to declaring that his primary opponent and his supporters were criminals who were outside the bounds of acceptable political discourse, and now the ruling elites seem ready to take the next step, not only of arresting Trump but of behaving as if his supporters were terrorists. After all, Biden, Gestapo chief Merrick Garland, and the FBI have all told us that “white supremacists” constitute the greatest terror threat the nation faces today. The only thing lacking in their scenario is actual white supremacist terrorists.

That’s where Trump’s supporters come in; Leftists are rubbing their hands with glee at the prospect of protests against Trump’s arrest that they can weaponize the way they did Jan. 6, so as to continue their efforts to criminalize political dissent in the United States.

Trying to put the brakes on this effort and save the concept of the loyal opposition in the country formerly known as the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave are House Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan, House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer, and House Administration Committee chairman Bryan Steil. According to a Monday report in the Daily Caller, they’re asking Bragg to “provide all documents and communications involving his investigation into Trump, as well as sit for a transcribed interview.”

In a letter to Bragg, Jordan, Comer, and Steil don’t mince words: “You are reportedly about to engage in an unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority: the indictment of a former President of the United States and current declared candidate for that office. This indictment comes after years of your office searching for a basis—any basis—on which to bring charges, ultimately settling on a novel legal theory untested anywhere in the country and one that federal authorities declined to pursue.”

They charged that Bragg was pursuing a “politically motivated prosecution,” which is certainly true, and point out that “even the Washington Post quoted ‘legal experts’ as calling your actions ‘unusual’ because ‘prosecutors have repeatedly examined the long-established details but decided not to pursue charges.’”

Will Bragg comply with their requests and hand over the relevant documents? The New York City authorities are acting as if they believe that even if he does, nothing is going to stand in the way of their determination to give their rabid Leftist base what it has been slavering for: photos of a handcuffed Trump doing the perp walk, being fingerprinted, maybe even (oh glorious day!) behind bars.

This is not the way the Constitutional republic that the Founding Fathers bequeathed to us was ever supposed to work. The Democrats, having spent decades hollowing out our Constitutional protections, are now planning on doing a victory dance upon their empty shell and casting any people who dare to protest in their next Reichstag Fire production, as we all descend merrily on our way to becoming a one-party state. Can the House Republicans stop them? We can hope.

This article was updated to include new information about the Capitol Police preparing for riots.