WATCH: Fauci Encounters Some People Who Don't Buy His Snake Oil

PBS has wasted more of your tax dollars on a lavish, loving American Masters documentary on America’s most famous (and notorious) physician, Dr. Anthony Fauci. It is set to premiere on Tuesday, and clips from it are already posted on PBS’ website. The far-Left propagandists of PBS invite us to “follow Dr. Anthony Fauci as he grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic and his 50-year career as the nation’s leading public health advocate.” Amid all the hagiography, however, the documentary contains a segment showing Fauci and Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser walking through Washington’s historic Anacostia neighborhood, which is 92% black, trying to sell residents on the COVID vaccine. To their surprise, it’s not as easy a sell as they clearly expected.

In the Anacostia segment, which was apparently filmed in 2021, we see Fauci telling a masked woman, as a baby cries in the background, “If you were to get infected you could pass the infection onto them. So you’re actually protecting your family by getting them vaccinated.” An unmasked woman standing behind the masked woman then responds with some facts that were quite clear already at that time, and are abundantly established by now: “Well, I heard that it doesn’t, um, cure it, and it doesn’t, um, stop you from getting it. So —”

Fauci then interrupts to say: “No! On the very, very, very rare chance that you do get it, even if you’re vaccinated, it’s a very — you don’t even feel sick, it’s like you don’t even know you got infected. It’s very, very good at protecting you.” Now we know, of course, that this is completely false. Back in November, Ben Bartee quoted a telling paragraph from a Washington Post article which, interestingly enough, has been erased from the version of the article that is currently on the Post’s website:

Fifty-eight percent of coronavirus deaths in August were people who were vaccinated or boosted, according to an analysis conducted for The Health 202 by Cynthia Cox, vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation… It’s a continuation of a troubling trend that has emerged over the past year. As vaccination rates have increased and new variants appeared, the share of deaths of people who were vaccinated has been steadily rising.

That sort of information was widely suspected in 2021, and so the next man that Fauci and Bowser approach says: “The people in America are not settled with the information that’s been given to us right now. So I’m not gonna be lining up taking the shot or a vaccination for something that wasn’t clear in the first place, and then you all create a shot in miraculous time. It takes years to create vaccinations.”

Fauci, the voice of Science, calmly replies: “Well, it used to take years. You know how many years were invested in this, in this approach? About twenty years of science to get us to be able to do—” Fauci’s interlocutor, however, was having none of this, and responds: “Twenty years is not enough. And nine months is definitely not enough for nobody to be takin’ no vaccination that you all came up with.” Bowser then interjects: “The only reason I’m talking to you right now, as close as we are, is that I’ve been vaccinated. But as long as thousands of people like you don’t get vaccinated, you’re gonna let this virus continue to percolate in this country and in this world.” But the man was ready for this also, and shoots back: “Something like the common flu, then, right?”

At that point, Fauci insists: “It’s much more serious than the flu,” and continues: “You know how many people died of the flu the last year? I mean, not this year, virtually none, but the previous year?” Wait. “Virtually none”? He doesn’t explain why the flu suddenly disappeared just as COVID was cresting, and this being PBS, nobody takes any note of what he said. Meanwhile, by March 2022 even the UK’s far-Left Guardian was admitting that COVID deaths had been massively inflated. Fauci, however, plowed on and gave the man some actual disinformation (as opposed to the kind that the Washington establishment is all worried about): “About twenty to thirty thousand. You know how many people have died from COVID-19 in the United States? Six hundred thousand Americans.”

The Washington man was skeptical: “Well, the number that you all giving that died, that’s, once again, that’s you all’s number.” By this point, Bowser has had enough of arguing with a dissident, and asks him: “You gonna pass?” He responds: “Yeah, definitely. ‘Cause when you start talking about paying people to get vaccinated, when you start talking about incentivizing things to get people vaccinated, it’s something else going on with that. Something else going on with that.”

Astonishingly, Bowser readily admits this: “Yeah, it is something going on with it. You right. But millions of people, like me and most everybody here, didn’t get an in— You know what their incentive was? Protecting their health and protecting the city. But I won’t keep you anymore.”

As she and Fauci walk off to find their next mark, the man calls after them: “Y’all’s campaign is about fear. It’s about inciting fear in people. You all attack people with fear. That’s what this pandemic is.” Yes, indeed. It’s a marvel that this segment didn’t end up on PBS’ cutting-room floor. It stands as a testimony to Fauci the snake oil salesman, which is how he will ultimately be remembered.