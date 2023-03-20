Arrest Trump? Welcome to the Banana Republic of America

Democrats hoping to get a Donald Trump perp walk and mug shot may get their wish on Tuesday, when the former president and current presidential candidate is expected to be indicted and arrested by a corrupt district attorney in New York City. And in case they haven’t already completely destroyed their reputations with their Trump-is-a-Russian-Secret-Agent perfidies, Democrats may finally incinerate what’s left of their standing with the American people. In fact, all Americans should be rightly terrified.

The prosecution by Soros-selected “legal arsonist” District Attorney Alvin Bragg is based on Trump allegedly paying Stormy Daniels, a porn actress, $130,000 hush money over six years ago. Bragg himself once stopped this prosecution, and his predecessor chose not to prosecute as well. Even Robert Mueller and that group of political fire-setters refused to bring charges against Trump over the payoff. Why? Because it wasn’t perceived to be effectively a “campaign donation.”

George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley says Bragg’s reanimation of this dead case, as well as his attempt to conflate a “misdemeanor for falsifying financial records into a prosecution of a federal crime,” is a bastardization of the law. He foresees it would have little chance of being successful — except to re-elect Trump. “The Justice Department itself declined this prosecution,” Turley writes. “[A]nd both the former chair of the Federal Election Commission and various election law experts have thrown shade on the theory.” But that won’t stop the Soros-funded DA.

Indeed, if what Trump did back in 2016 was a “campaign donation,” then as he said on Monday, this prosecution amounts to “interference with a presidential election.”

Legal scholar and media host Mark Levin told Fox and Friends Weekend that this selective and obviously political prosecution is meant to dispirit the people and ultimately destroy civil society.

When the people lose faith in the law the country is done. The people are losing faith in the law because the Democrat Party and the Democrat prosecutors in Manhattan, the Soros prosecutor want them to lose faith in the law. Their whole goal is to destroy civil society and the morality that undergirds it. That is the mission of the Democrat Party.

Former President Trump on his TruthSocial account incinerated Bragg and company. The president said IN ALL CAPS:

THE LEAD PROSECUTOR FOR THE CORRUPT MANHATTAN D.A.’s OFFICE WORKED AS A LAWYER FOR CROOKED HILLARY CLINTON AND HER LAW FIRM, LEFT THIS DEMOCRAT FIRM WITH OTHERS TO VOLUNTEER TO “GET DONALD TRUMP” AT THE D.A.’s OFFICE, FOR FREE. HE QUIT IN A HUFF WHEN D.A. BRAGG SAID THERE WAS NO CASE HERE. HE THEN UNETHICALLY & ILLEGALLY WROTE & PUBLISHED A BOOK ABOUT THE CASE WHILE IT WAS GOING ON. THIS IS UNHEARD OF “STUFF.” THE CASE IS NOW COMPLETELY COMPROMISED & REPORTS ARE THAT MARK POMERANTZ IS IN TROUBLE

He also encouraged protests — unwisely, considering that such protests would be exploited by the political Left, including Antifa.

IT’S TIME!!! WE ARE A NATION IN STEEP DECLINE, BEING LED INTO WORLD WAR III BY A CROOKED POLITICIAN WHO DOESN’T EVEN KNOW HE’S ALIVE, BUT WHO IS SURROUNDED BY EVIL & SINISTER PEOPLE WHO, BASED ON THEIR ACTIONS ON DEFUNDING THE POLICE, DESTROYING OUR MILITARY, OPEN BORDERS, NO VOTER I.D., INFLATION, RAISING TAXES, & MUCH MORE, CAN ONLY HATE OUR NOW FAILING USA. WE JUST CAN’T ALLOW THIS ANYMORE. THEY’RE KILLING OUR NATION AS WE SIT BACK & WATCH. WE MUST SAVE AMERICA!PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST!!!

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy immediately begged people to not protest. He also insisted the prosecution was election interference.

Indeed, this looks like a here-we-go-again pre-2024-election dump on Trump.

It brings me back to Lefty writer and anti-COVID-lockdown activist Naomi Wolf’s recent epiphany about how much trash she had believed about Trump because of constant media lies. Part of her Substack apology struck me as especially poignant.

I don’t like President Trump (Do I not? Who knows? I have been lied to about him so much for so long, I can‘t tell whether my instinctive aversion is simply the habituated residue of years of being on the receiving end of lies).

After going through a list of media and Democrat lies about January 6 and Donald Trump and railing about the corrosiveness of such lies on the nation, Wolf put her finger on why Leftists continue to lie about him: it works.

So, sometime this week — maybe Tuesday — former President Trump may be paraded and his mugshot taken so that forevermore there will be a photo “proving” he’s a lawbreaker. The fact the Left even countenances arresting Trump on this issue consolidates our new political zeitgeist.

Welcome to the Banana Republic of America.