WATCH: 'Disinformation Czar' Nina Jankowicz Emerges From Hiding to Celebrate Herself on Cable News

Nina Jankowicz, the disgraced “disinformation czar,” went underground following the demise of her ill-fated and wholly unconstitutional “Disinformation Governance Board.”

She’s back, having apparently not learned anything in the way of moral lessons. But she’s very proud of herself, as is the MSNBC news actress interviewing her.

Jankowicz simultaneously plays the world’s smallest violin for herself to lament the horrific abuse she allegedly underwent at the hands of online MAGA terrorists while celebrating her own bravery and heroism.

In this way, she has her cake and eats it too.

In true Social Justice™ form, Jankowicz tosses a dash of slay-queen feminist salt into her self-aggrandizing narrative, claiming that her ongoing censorship campaign against her political enemies is important “for especially the women who are going to come after me and hopefully consider public service in the future.”

The news actress takes the opportunity to plug Jankowicz’s book, How to Be A Woman Online: Surviving Abuse and Harassment, and How to Fight Back, a brave and stunning treatise on the plight of upper-middle-class white liberal women in modern America.

“This is not something that our democracy can survive if it’s allowed to go forward much longer like this,” Jankowicz declares.

For any readers interested, here’s the synopsis of the literature she’s selling:

All women in politics, journalism and academia now face untold levels of harassment and abuse in online spaces. Together with the world’s leading extremism researchers, Jankowicz wrote one of the definitive reports on this troubling phenomenon. Drawing on rigorous research into the treatment of Kamala Harris – the first woman vice-president – and other political and public figures, Nina also uses her own experiences to provide a step-by-step plan for dealing with harassment, abuse, doxing and disinformation in online spaces. The result is a must-read for researchers, journalists and all women with a profile in the online space.

In a supreme irony, given her government role in silencing Americans’ speech, Jankowicz declares that “I’m not going to be silent… I’m not going to let them silence me or anyone else like me,” Jankowicz claims, referencing “the bullies” who disagree with her on the internet. “And that’s a lot of what the book is about.”

The idea that Jankowicz, who regularly appeared on corporate media in fawning interviews over her bravery in shutting down political speech inconvenient to the corporate state, is in any way “silenced” demonstrates the disconnect from reality that these people suffer from. They have a remarkable capacity to, when necessary, magically transform themselves into victims even while they viciously trample on basic Constitutional rights.

True to form, Jankowicz concludes with a call to bring Fox News to “justice,” apparently in reference to its ongoing lawsuit over the credibility of the 2020 election results.