China Boasts of ‘Decline of American Democracy’ as Xi Visits Russia

There’s nothing like the world’s biggest mass-murdering regime gleefully celebrating the “decline of American democracy.” This new Chinese propaganda comes soon after the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) bragged that the China-brokered deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran demonstrated that the U.S.-dominated world order was being replaced by China’s world order. Meanwhile, CCP dictator Xi Jinping is being wined and dined by his ally Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

“On the day that marked the 20th anniversary of the US-led invasion of Iraq, the Chinese Foreign Ministry released a report on Monday further unveiling the decline of American democracy and the chaos it has brought to the world under its disguise,” CCP state propaganda outlet Global Times reported on March 20, “China releases report that removes facade of American democracy.”

The first issue with the CCP lecture, of course, is that the CCP is the single most destructive entity in world history, so it’s as if Satan were self-righteously criticizing a jailbird. The CCP is the greatest mass murderer of all time. Among the CCP’s many recent or ongoing crimes are the genocide against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, cultural genocide against Tibetans, the harsh persecution of Chinese Christians and other religious minorities, disastrous and deadly COVID-19 lockdowns, and the recent crackdown on anti-regime protesters that was reportedly so bad it was called “Tiananmen 2.0.”

Also, as a side note, America never has been a democracy. It was always a democratic republic. But since even most Americans don’t seem to understand that now, I guess it’s not surprising that the CCP is picking up on the constant Democrat mantra of “democracy.”

Biden has consistently pandered to the CCP, notwithstanding his sudden attack on Chinese-owned TikTok (ironically, the Biden administration originally revoked Trump-era restrictions of the app). Among other actions, Biden sold oil from U.S. strategic petroleum reserves to China. He also backed down on supporting the independence of Taiwan, which the CCP unjustly claims, in November 2021 after a warning from Xi. Biden was even caught on camera wearing a shirt that appeared to be a Mao Zedong costume in November before the G20 summit.

Indeed, former Trump adviser and intelligence officer Anthony Shaffer recently said, “[I]nstitutions of the United States government, to include the White House, Hunter Biden, [and] Joe Biden, were paid millions of dollars to essentially defer to China. I think that’s why we have such weak responses from the Biden White House, because they’ve been bought. I’m just saying it.”

And this new CCP propaganda comes, of course, as Xi meets with Putin in Russia to reinforce Russia and China’s currently cordial relationship and to boost China’s claim that it is trying to be a great peacemaker.

The Global Times article used some of the Democrats’ own narratives against them, including the lie that Jan. 6, 2021, was a premeditated “insurrection”:

The Monday report fully digs into the problems and institutional crises facing American democracy at home, including intensified political polarization through partisan fights, rampant money politics, ‘freedom of speech’ in name only, a judicial system that is blind to public opinion, and increasing disillusionment among Americans. The report noted that two years after the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021, the US system of democracy still has difficulty in learning the lessons, as political violence continued to spread and deteriorate. It is observed that American democracy is in worse state than ever before, with the congressional riots fully exposing social rifts, political divisions and rampant misinformation.

Now the CCP is being outrageously hypocritical here, because, as mentioned above, China was recently convulsed by mass anti-regime protests, against which the CCP used harsh means of suppression. But like the devil in the Bible, the CCP always manages to mix in a few half-truths with its lies. America is suffering from political divisions and a government-Big Tech attack on free speech.

CCP propaganda becomes ever more confident in tone against the U.S., too. In fact, Global Times has explicitly threatened the U.S. multiple times.

Although US politicians still claim the country to be a ‘beacon of democracy for the world,’ the torch held by the Statue of Liberty has dimmed as more governance failures have been exposed, said observers… There was one question that Biden failed to discuss at the summit for democracy previously: ‘Is American democracy the only good democracy?’, nor did he touch on the topics of the decline of American democracy and the evil fruits it created, including populism and unilateral sanctions.

Is this the nation that is being allowed to take first place in the world? When will the Biden administration and other globalists wake up to the reality of what the CCP really is?