Yes, Leftism Is a Religion: University Gives Greta Thunberg an Honorary Doctorate in Theology

For the Left, it works both ways. Last year, woke students at Duke Divinity School proclaimed that “God is queer,” and for Leftists, the reverse is also true: “queerness,” along with the rest of the Left’s agenda, including climate hysteria, the vaccines, race obsessions, and every other aspect of the Left’s obsessions, are for them a god. Leftism today is a religion, a sad and tatty substitute for genuine religion, but a religion nonetheless, an all-consuming preoccupation and a prism through which the devotee sees and understands all things. The University of Helsinki confirmed this anew on Monday by announcing that it was giving climate hysteric Greta Thunberg an honorary doctorate…in theology. As David Strom said over at HotAir, “Climate Change is a religion. We all know that.” Yes, and it’s just part of the Left’s worship.

Now, once one accepts the Greta mythology, the idea of her getting an honorary doctorate is not much of a step beyond what the believer has already swallowed. If someone actually thinks that Greta Thunberg is a precocious child who has been speaking her own thoughts and giving her own opinions, and that she actually has something of substance to contribute to the pressing issues of the day, then it’s no problem at all for a university to give her some kind of honorary degree in The ScienceÔ. Give her a degree in “climate science” or “atmospheric studies” or something. But instead, the wise Finns decided to give Greta a theology degree, and that’s telling. It’s out in the open now. At least at the University of Helsinki, they don’t seem to care if people realize that the Left is not about rationality and logical thought, but about false gods of their own imagining.

Nor are the solons of the University of Helsinki by any means the first Leftists to make a religion out of their delusions. Former (haha) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Smirnoff) back in 2021 gave thanks to her god for his salvific sacrifice. No, not Jesus, silly. Did you really fall for that business about her being a Catholic? No, Pelosi prayed to her real savior: “Thank you, George Floyd, for sacrificing your life for justice.” A few months after that, Catholic University joined the cult by displayed a painting of George Floyd as Jesus.

Like climate change, George Floyd worship is just one aspect of the Left’s religion. New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D-Planned Parenthood) revealed in September 2021 that the COVID vaccines were a kind of sacrament: “I prayed a lot to God during this time, and you know what – God did answer our prayers. He made the smartest men and women, the scientists, the doctors, the researchers – he made them come up with a vaccine. That is from God to us and we must say, thank you, God. Thank you. And I wear my ‘vaccinated’ necklace all the time to say I’m vaccinated. All of you, yes, I know you’re vaccinated, you’re the smart ones, but you know there’s people out there who aren’t listening to God and what God wants.”

Leading the applause for the newly minted Doctor Greta, the high priestess of the climate change cult, will be the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.), which even has a hymn for its climate change worship: “The Climate is Changing.” It’s about as cheerful as you might think: “The climate is changing! Creation cries out! / Your people face flooding and fire and drought.” Inspiring! Not to be outdone, climate idolaters at Union Theological Seminary have begun worshipping potted plants as a “liturgical response to our climate crisis.”

Amid all this, the surprise is not that the University of Helsinki is giving Greta a theology degree, but that they’re the first to do so. Union Theological Seminary and other hollowed-out formerly Christian institutions really dropped the ball on this one. It’s telling that it took a university in Finland to honor the priestess as she deserves: it illustrates yet again how supremely unwoke America is compared to Europe, especially Scandinavia, and how much work we have to do to catch up, so that the wrath of the climate gods will be turned away from us.

But in the meantime, they’ve confirmed it in Helsinki: Leftism is a religion, and Greta is its priestess and prophet. Who will be next to receive an honor theology degree from the University of Helsinki, and be thereby certified as a priest or priestess of the Left’s cult? Sam Brinton has got to be on the short list.