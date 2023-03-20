False Rape Accuser Gets 8 Years in Prison in the UK for Making Up Attack by 'Asian Rape Gang'

There are few things worse than putting an innocent man in prison. Eleanor Williams put several innocent men in prison for a rape that never happened. Proving once again that we cannot ever just “believe all women” as feminists who created the #MeToo movement want us to, Williams got caught on camera purchasing the hammer that she hit herself with to create horrific injuries.

But just as horrific, Williams blamed an “Asian rape gang,” playing on the fears of people who are struggling to adjust to immigration in the UK from Muslim countries. This action fueled the fear and division between Muslims and non-Muslims in England. She also accused several white men who say their lives have been ruined as well. Three of her victims tried to commit suicide. The Daily Mail was unclear about how many men were affected by Williams’s lies, but the number appears to be substantial.

Related: Media Working Hard with Amber Heard’s PR Team to Keep the #BelieveWomen Narrative Going

Williams smacked herself in the head with a hammer and then posted gruesome photos on Facebook claiming to have been brutally raped in 2020. Her post was shared over 100,000 times and led to dangerous protests including activism by well-known provocateur and camera-hound Tommy Robinson. It was reported to the court that 150 crimes were committed in Barrow-in-Furness where Williams lived as a result of her false accusations.

Williams accused restaurant owner and father Mohammed Ramzan of grooming her from the age of 12 and sex-trafficking her. Ramzan at one point tried to take his own life because of the stress and terror of his time in jail. His family and community suffered greatly because of her malicious lies.

Speaking outside court following the hearing, Mr Ramzan said: ‘There’s no winners here today, I feel no sense of triumph, only sadness. ‘I’m not sure how the family and I are going to recover from this. Mud sticks and I fear it may take some time.’ Mr Ramzan, who was in tears as he spoke from the witness box, said two weeks after he was arrested following Williams’s claims he attempted to take his own life. He said: ‘I still bear the scars to this day.’ Mr Ramzan said his property had been damaged and his businesses had been ‘ruined’ after he and his family were targeted ‘in the most horrendous way’. ‘We had messages like people are going to rape my wife in front of me. From Islamophobia, to racism, to just general hate – people wishing me dead,’ he said. ‘My children had fire extinguishers, baseball bats next to their beds for their safety because we had threats. People were going to burn the shops down, burn us down. ‘We had rental properties in town smashed in. Is that the type of persecution that goes on today in a town where there’s only a handful of Asians, and everybody knows these Asians? ‘They’ve all dealt with me. I’ve fed them all because I’ve been in the food industry. I’ve fed them all, from the children to the adults to the grandparents… and they turned on me.’

It’s times like these I’d like to take #MeToo and #BelieveWomen activists on a field trip to sit in courtrooms to hear the real consequences of refusing to look at the evidence and instead taking “victims” at their word. Another victim, Jordan Trengrove, tried to commit suicide too.

Jordan Trengove, who spent time in custody after being falsely accused of rape by Williams, told reporters he planned to take action against the police. He said he does not believe Williams has shown any remorse, adding: ‘I don’t think the sentence is long enough, in my opinion, for what she’s done to us all.’ Mr Trengove said his life was ‘utterly destroyed’ by William’s allegations. The word ‘rapist’ had been spray-painted across his house and his window was smashed. After he was charged following Williams’s claims, he said he spent 73 days in prison, where he shared a cell with a convicted sex offender. He said: ‘Things had calmed down a bit until the Facebook post in 2020. ‘This made things even worse for me. There were big protests and marches in Barrow. The lowest point was when I tried to end my life in August 2020.’

A third man named Oliver Gardner tried to end his life too. The impact of false allegations is massive. For the full story, read the report in the DM, and for more outrageous stories of women who lob false accusations read my book Believe Evidence: The Death of Due Process From Salome to #MeToo. What’s particularly upsetting in the cases I cover is that not one of the women ever faced any consequence like jail time. While the victims of Williams feel eight years is not enough for her, they’re actually quite lucky she got any time at all.

Related: #MeToo On Trial: Expert Says Johnny Depp’s Career Was Devastated After WaPo Op-Ed at Heart of Defamation Lawsuit

Here in America, false accusers don’t even get charged with making a false police report most of the time, and they hardly ever go to jail. In one case I cover in the book, a woman whose name remains a mystery because the state of New York is protecting her put two men in prison for more than twenty years. She wasn’t charged with making a false report, and the investigation of the case is sealed because the state labeled her a “victim of sexual assault” even after she admitted she lied. It’s outrageous.

While eight years doesn’t seem like much for the havoc Williams caused, it’s better than nothing. Williams refused to tell the court why she did what she did, and she still claims parts of it happened to her despite physical evidence of her lies. The moral of this story is that women are capable of horrifically evil acts. It is nothing but foolishness to assign any special moral righteousness to anyone based on sex. Just look at the evidence and fight for the rights of the accused to have their innocence preserved until proven guilty in a court of law.