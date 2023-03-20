Twitter Users Fact-Check Biden’s Billionaire Tax Lies

Joe Biden took to Twitter to claim that billionaires pay an unjustly low tax. But the president’s propaganda was slapped with a fact check label from Twitter users providing evidence that Biden’s claims were false. I guess he was getting a little too used to the federal government dictating social media’s fact-checking and censorship policies.

Biden’s Twitter account posted the claim on March 18 that billionaires pay a 3% income tax. “I think you ought to pay a minimum tax of 25%,” the tweet said. “It’s about basic fairness.” Biden repeated the tired old leftist rhetoric of “pay[ing] your fair share.”

Look, I think you should be able to be a billionaire if you can earn it, but just pay your fair share. I think you ought to pay a minimum tax of 25%. It’s about basic fairness. pic.twitter.com/oHgreYCdUz — President Biden (@POTUS) March 18, 2023

The tweet now has a label that says, “Readers added context they thought people might want to know.” The fact-check included a link to a TaxFoundation.org 2023 update and the data, “This is incorrect. Avg income tax rate in 2020 was 13.6%. Top 1% of taxpayers paid a 25.99% avg rate, more than eight times higher than the 3.1% avg rate paid by the bottom half of taxpayers. It increased from 20.1%/2019 to 22.2%/2020.”

As usual, Biden is the purveyor of a billion lies. America now has exactly the sort of burdensome situation that made the Founding Fathers reject income tax — and visualize any other taxes imposed on Americans as being equal for all.

The Twitter Files and a lawsuit from the Missouri and Louisiana attorneys general uncovered how multiple tech platforms, including YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, worked with the federal government to censor Americans. The censorship collusion even apparently involved the Biden White House itself.

Big Tech also censors to protect Biden. For instance, the MRC (Media Research Center) Free Speech America previously found 646 cases in its CensorTrack database of pro-Biden censorship between March 10, 2020, and March 10, 2022. The tally included cases from Biden’s presidential candidacy through the first year of his presidency.

Biden’s Twitter lecture also seems a bit hypocritical considering that his administration has ensured that the federal government will take the unusual step of bailing out the uber-rich depositors of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) up to any amount — far beyond the normal $250,000. Not only that, but Biden’s disastrous economy is hitting poor and middle-class Americans hard. For instance, according to economic expert Steve Cortes, real wages have been declining in America for two years, under Biden’s presidency. And in January, as Americans struggled to afford gas, Biden attempted to sell off U.S. strategic oil reserves to China, which is openly hostile to the United States. Where was Biden’s supposed sympathy for firefighters and schoolteachers then?

As usual, Joe Biden is a thorough hypocrite.