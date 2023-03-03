The Morning Briefing: Christianity Is Still Fair Game for Secular Leftist Loons

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Barwick took great pride in his ability to convince complete strangers that he could whistle in ten different languages.

First, I would like to thank Megan for filling in yesterday and sharing some of that special mad magic of hers. She’s a peach, and I’m proud to stand in solidarity with her by not going to CPAC. And the reason that her kids’ Catholic school doesn’t do meatless Fridays during Lent is that the Lenten fasting and abstinence rules don’t apply to anyone under 18.

Also, we were a little light on emails this week, so there will be no Mailbag today. I have been getting sent a lot of emails with links in them and I should make it clear that I’m not reading any of them. It’s nothing personal. Maybe.

American leftists are always going on about being anti-hate and anti-bigotry, portraying themselves as pillars of tolerance. They are tolerant of anyone who adheres to their brand of godless secularism. People of faith, however, don’t get much of a fair shake from them.

OK, they have a soft spot for Islam, but that’s only because so many Islamists hate the United States.

Christians, on the other hand, aren’t very popular with progressives. They treat Christianity like it some sort of communicable disease, and the mere mention of Jesus will cause mass conversions within a 100-mile radius.

If only it were that easy.

Chris wrote something yesterday that shows just how evangelical some hardcore atheists can be:

Football legend and newly minted University of Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders is in the crosshairs of what I call the Godless Gestapo. Militant atheist organization the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) is now taking on Coach Prime for talking about his Christian faith with his players. The FFRF sent a letter to the University of Colorado Chancellor Phil DiStefano complaining that Sanders was — better sit down for this one — praying at meetings. “Multiple concerned Colorado residents have reached out to FFRF to report that CU’s new football coach Deion Sanders has been infusing his program with Christianity and engaging in religious exercises with players and staff members,” the letter stated. “It is our understanding that on December 20, 2022, a staff member led other staff members in a Christian prayer to start an official meeting.”

What are the odds that, “Multiple concerned Colorado residents,” was really just one stoned dude who heard about the praying and had some daddy issues to work out? It’s difficult to believe that there was some groundswell of fear for what might become of the young men who were subjected to a prayer.

As a person of faith, my experience with 21st century atheists is that they do a lot of preaching for people who supposedly don’t believe in anything. I’ve been referring to them as evangelical for a long time now. They’re not going to be happy until every Christian on Earth stops believing in God.

The FFRF’s complaints really do come off like the ravings of a severely unbalanced person who didn’t get hugged enough as a kid.

There was more news on the “Scary God People” front yesterday. Attorney General Merrick Garland headed to Capitol Hill yesterday for a woodshed session in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Robert covered that for us:

In a heated exchange with Gestapo chief Merrick Garland at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) directly challenged Garland’s viciously corrupt and politicized “Justice” Department, and zeroed in on the once-respected agency’s targeting of traditionalist Roman Catholics. While Garland maintained, in the teeth of the available evidence, that the department is not actually targeting Catholics, he claimed not to know how many spies and informants the feds have in those hotbeds of terrorism, traditional Catholic parishes. In other words, he didn’t say they didn’t have any such spies and informants. So if you’re Catholic, be watchful: the guy in the pew behind you could be taking notes.

This is just like the hot water Garland found himself in when the Justice Department decided that parents who showed up to public school board meetings should be treated as domestic terrorists. He tries to immediately distance himself from the written evidence, but he’s been caught with his hand in the fascist cookie jar. The emotion that exhibited in his exchange with Hawley had nothing to do with him finding the memo about Traddy Catholics “appalling,” as he kept insisting. Garland was just upset because we found out about it.

Again, he gets away with it because it is perfectly OK to single out Christians — and especially Catholics — for harassment like this.

If the FBI were to poke around that other major religion that actually does have a track record of terrorism, the proggies would really be in a state.

As we’ve discussed before, Garland’s rogue DoJ is no doubt putting the country in real danger because it’s got the FBI functioning as Joe Biden’s political goon squad rather than going after the real bad guys.

These are truly exhausting times we live in.

Please consider subscribing to the Morning Briefing here. It’s free and it helps keep me off the streets.

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn’t Awful

Just a farm boy and his lamb.. 😊 🎥 IG: reiboldfarms pic.twitter.com/RJCKOqxakS — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) March 2, 2023

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. SCAM OF THE CENTURY? Canada’s Trans Teacher with the Enormous Fake Boobs Put on Paid Leave

Basement time. WATCH: Joe Biden Laughs While Talking About Fentanyl Deaths

BREAKING: Alex Murdaugh Found Guilty of Murder, a Huge Win for Rule of Law in Rural S. Carolina

An Unexpected Lesson From the Alex Murdaugh Trial

Healing the World?

Leave Prime alone! Militant Atheists Are Now Going After Deion Sanders

Wayne Shorter Is Dead, and So Is a Great Era of American Culture

Okay, So It Looks as if the Justice Department Probably Has Spies in Catholic Churches

Boom Goes the Dynamite: Entire Senate Passes Bill to Declassify COVID-19 Origins Intel

‘Control Factor’: CPAC Panel Sums Up COVID Tyranny and Censorship

Um…What the Fudge? Hershey’s Celebrates Man for International Women’s Day

12 Days to Armageddon: Iran Poised to Enter the Nuclear Age

Alaska’s Iditarod Dog Sled Race Features Smallest Field Ever Thanks to Inflation

VDH. The Woke Wrecking Machine

On the Durans

Is This the Greatest Job of Political Trolling Ever?

Iran Investigating the Poisoning of Hundreds of Schoolgirls

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. The 2024 GOP Primary’s Fredocon Lane

Californians Overwhelmingly Do Not Want Newsom to Run for President

LGBTQ-Activist Dem Mayor, Who Was ‘Mentored’ by Buttigieg, Arrested for Vile Charge

‘Stick That Up Their Fact-Checker’: Sen. John Kennedy Shares More Trademark Truths

Senate Republicans introduce ATF Transparency Act

Cam&Co. Florida closing in on permitless carry

Media still fails to provide context on ghost guns

Liz Cheney’s next career move

Biden says he’ll sign Senate bill overturning D.C. crime reforms

Portland’s mayor turns down Nike’s request for help with theft, Walmart closing remaining stores in the city

Girl, Please: Gisele Fetterman Likens Herself to a Rape Victim as House of Cards Comes Tumbling Down

Chris Rock Reportedly Will Talk About ‘the Slap’ During Netflix Live Stream Event

Bi-Partisan Congressional Ethics Board Seems to Think Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Broke Federal Law

Great news: Biden set to ask Congress for $1.6 billion in taxpayer money to fight COVID relief fraud

WaPo says it’s a good thing Biden overreached on student loans, shakes fist at SCOTUS

Tom Elliott’s thread of ‘journalists’ arguing against J6 footage release is a thing to behold

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. UKRAINE WAR: Stuff Is Blowing Up Inside Russia and No One Knows What’s Going On

Subpoenas Now! Force Brandon Administration to Release Details of Department of Energy COVID Report

Delusional: Biden Touts His Record as if It Were Actually Good

John Fetterman Has Officially Become a Puppet Senator

U.S. Intel Agencies Say There’s No Sign That Foreign Enemies Are Behind Havana Syndrome

GOLD FRIDAY AT 3PM EASTERN: ‘Five O’Clock Somewhere’ with Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Around the Interwebz

Bing AI chatbot now lets you fine-tune its personality

Scientists have mapped a secret hidden corridor in Great Pyramid of Giza

These Countries Offer the Highest Wages for 32 Common Occupations

Bee Me

Jimmy Kimmel Runs Tonight's Jokes By President Xi For Approval https://t.co/2vJT2vf8ui — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 2, 2023

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery