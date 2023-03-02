John Fetterman Has Officially Become a Puppet Senator

According to a press release from Sen. Bob Casey’s (D-Pa.) office, “U.S. Senators Bob Casey (D-PA) and John Fetterman (D-PA), along with U.S. Senators Sherrod Brown (D-OH), JD Vance (R-OH), Marco Rubio (R-FL), and Josh Hawley (R-MO) introduced the bipartisan Railway Safety Act of 2023 to prevent future train disasters like the derailment that devastated East Palestine, Ohio and Darlington Township, Pennsylvania.”

Excuse me? John Fetterman did what? I’m sorry, I was under the impression he is in the hospital. Oh, that’s right, he is. According to reports, he’d been struggling to adapt to his new life in the Senate when he checked himself into Walter Reed Hospital to receive treatment for severe depression—and he has been since mid-February and could be there for many weeks more.

Oh, but wait, there’s more. “In a letter to Norfolk Southern Corporation President and CEO Alan Shaw, Casey and Fetterman emphasized the company’s legal and moral obligation to the residents of East Palestine and Darlington Township as the carrier responsible for operating the derailed train and demanded a response, in writing, on how the company plans to be an active member of response and clean-up operations as well as provide full, adequate, and equitable renumeration for the damages caused to the surrounding communities and environment by the derailment of their train.”

Oh yeah, I’m sure Fetterman did a lot of “emphasizing” from the hospital while being treated for severe depression. Are we really expected to believe that Fetterman is cosponsoring legislation while institutionalized?

Or maybe there’s something more sinister going on. Do we have another Weekend at Bernie’s situation? No, I don’t think Fetterman is dead, or even “essentially brain dead,” as radio host John Cardillo allegedly heard, but it does appear that stuff is being done and attributed to Fetterman despite the fact that he most certainly isn’t doing those things. This likely means that his office is essentially proceeding as if he were there, signing his name to things he likely had nothing to do with. In other words, Fetterman is now officially a puppet senator.

It just goes to show you that Democrats care about nothing but their own power.

PJ Media reached out to Fetterman’s chief of staff, Adam Jentleson, for clarification, but did not hear back in time for publication.