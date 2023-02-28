What’s Up With John Fetterman?

Sen. John Fetterman’s (D-Penn.) staff has released an update regarding his condition. Fetterman remains hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center as he undergoes treatment for clinical depression.

It’s not a very detailed update.

“We don’t have a lot to update folks with since there’s no real news to report except that John is doing well, working with the wonderful doctors, and remains on a path to recovery,” Fetterman’s communications director Joe Calvello said in a statement. “He is visiting with staff and family daily, and his staff are keeping him updated on Senate business and news.”

“We understand the intense interest in John’s status and especially appreciate the flood of well-wishes,” Calvello added. “However, as we have said this will be a weeks-long process and while we will be sure to keep folks updated as it progresses, this is all there is to give by way of an update.”

The update comes on the heels of a rumor started by radio host John Cardillo that Fetterman “is essentially brain dead and it’s being hidden because keeping him in office until August 18th avoids a special election which Republicans would most certainly win.”

Being told that Fetterman is essentially brain dead and it’s being hidden because keeping him in office until August 18th avoids a special election which Republicans would most certainly win. This must be investigated. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) February 25, 2023

However, this made little sense since, in Pennsylvania, vacancies in the U.S. Senate are filled by gubernatorial appointment.

Fetterman is clearly cognitively impaired, however, and the New York Times previously acknowledged that he had been struggling to adjust to his responsibilities on Capitol Hill, and that he had become frustrated that he may have suffered permanent brain damage by campaigning instead of resting after his stroke last May. “[Fetterman] has had to come to terms with the fact that he may have set himself back permanently by not taking the recommended amount of rest during the campaign. And he continues to push himself in ways that people close to him worry are detrimental.”

“What you’re supposed to do to recover from this is do as little as possible,” Fetterman’s Chief of Staff, Adam Jentleson, explained. Instead, Fetterman “was forced to do as much as possible — he had to get back to the campaign trail. It’s hard to claw that back.”

While many in conservative media raised concerns about Fetterman’s health and whether he was truly fit to serve in the U.S. Senate, neither his wife nor his doctor appeared to care enough about his health to tell him he was not fit to serve in the Senate.

“Overall, Lt. Governor Fetterman is well and shows strong commitment to maintaining good fitness and health practices. He has no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office,” Fetterman’s physician, Dr. Clifford Chen, claimed last year. It’s not clear why this man hasn’t been investigated yet.